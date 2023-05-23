Cochranton scored early and often in Monday's 11-6 win against Rocky Grove at Allegheny College's Robertson Softball Field.
The win, in the Class 1A District 10 quarterfinal round, means Cochranton will play region rival Cambridge Springs on Wednesday in the semifinals at at time and location to be announced.
On Monday, the Cardinals scored four runs in the first inning thanks to some deep shots to the outfield. Doubles from Zoe Hansen and Mara Swartz, a triple from Brooklyn Needler, as well as a Rocky Grove error, pushed the Cards ahead 4-0.
Macie Williams added a fifth run in the second when she scored on a passed ball.
Defensively, Cochranton was stout and kept the Orioles from mounting a comeback.
"I thought we played well and well rounded. We had some non-typical mistakes from non-typical players as far as defense goes," Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire said. "We had a few bobbles here and there, but we didn't quit. We just kept coming. That's what we need to do at this point of the season. You can't quit or let things bother you. I am very proud of them.
Rocky Grove scored three runs in the fifth inning, but Needler closed the inning with one of her eight strikeouts to allow no further damage.
In the bottom of the sixth, Dani Hoffman opened the order with a solo homer over the center field fence. The sophomore danced across home plate into the arms of the celebrating Cardinals as the team went up 11-4.
"She's the one bobbling balls for three or four innings and in there wondering 'What I am I doing wrong, I never bobble balls'. I told her to find a different way," McGuire said. "In her at bat she rolled a hard ground ball to the left side, then hits one out of here. That's how you make up for a bobbled ball, just keep it rolling."
Hoffman was 3-4 with four runs scored and one RBI. Williams also scored four runs and was a perfect 4-4 with three RBIs.
Also with multiple hits were Katelyn Ewing and Needler.
Rocky Grove (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jacoby 4-3-3-1, Rice 4-2-3-2, Montgomery 4-0-1-2, Mawhinney 3-0-1-1, Cresswell 4-0-2-0, Knapp 4-0-0-0, Tucker 3-1-1-0, Faust 3-0-0-0, Taylor 3-0-0-0. Totals 32-6-11-6.
Cochranton (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Douglas 4-1-1-1, Ewing 4-0-2-1, Freyermuth 3-0-0-0, Hansen 3-1-1-1, Needler 4-1-2-1, Hoffan 4-4-3-1, Swartz 3-1-1-1, K. Miller 3-1-0-0, Williams 4-2-4-3. Totals 32-11-14-9.
Rocky Grove 002 020 2 — 6 11 4
Cochranton 412 031 x — 11 14 1
BATTING
2B: RG — Jacoby, Tucker; C — Douglas, Hansen, Swartz.
3B: C — Ewing, Needler.
HR: C — Hoffman.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) RG — Mawhinney LP 6-14-11-6-5-3; C — Needler WP 7-11-6-6-8-1.
