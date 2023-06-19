STATE COLLEGE — It wasn’t a perfect finish, but the Cochranton Cardinals were all smiles on Saturday.
The boys volleyball team lost to Lower Dauphin 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-19) at Penn State University’s Recreation Hall in the Class 2A state title match.
The loss marked the best finish in program history — something that wasn’t lost on the Cardinals players or coaching staff.
“It was a lot of fun. As our high school chemistry teacher put it, we didn’t do too bad for having captains that are two welders and a plumber,” senior Chase Miller said. “It was a cool experience for us and it was cool to go out there and do something our school hasn’t had a chance to do. Hopefully in the next couple years we are back here out on the court and getting a win this time.”
“It was awesome and a great venue to play at,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “It was a really good match between two great teams, so it was a good time.”
Lower Dauphin won its third consecutive state title. The Falcons beat Meadville in 2021 and 2022 and their championship-match experience showed on Saturday.
The Falcons took a 5-1 lead in the first set and a 5-0 lead in the third set. Despite facing big deficits, and a much bigger school, Cochranton fought back and showed it had experience too.
The playoff experience, as well as the experience of playing a rigorous District 10 schedule, helped prepare the Cards for the moment.
“District 10 has a history of success, especially in Crawford County, it is a hotbed for volleyball throughout the last four or five decades,” Cierniakoski said. “This year, I felt like we could win it, Meadville could win it, Mercyhurst, Saegertown could have won it. Even in AAA McDowell could have made a run. To have all those teams in one district is pretty impressive.”
The Cards held the lead, albeit briefly, in all three sets and didn’t give up.
Andy Custead with the ace. Were tied at 12 in the second set pic.twitter.com/ZXOALr8zAv— Alex Topor (@AlexTopor_) June 17, 2023
“When you are a small school like Cochranton you will always be the underdog no matter the situation, even though we’ve had a really good volleyball program,” Cierniakoski said. “We’ve definitely embraced it. We aren’t scared of it or anything. We went out and fought.”
Cochranton has the smallest male enrollment size (73) of any Class 2A team in the 16-team state playoff bracket. Lower Dauphin has an enrollment number of 421.
The Cardinals led 11-10 in the first set and also tied the set at 15 before Lower Dauphin took over down the stretch.
It was the same story in the second and third sets. Cochranton led 11-10 in those two sets before the Falcons and their seemingly endless offensive weapons went on a late run to close out each set.
All-state outside hitter Toby Waters and all-state setter Will Sierer were too much for the Cardinals, as was the Falcons attack in the middle.
Here’s a nice rally from the Cards. Cochranton trails 7-4 in the third set pic.twitter.com/4zvD17DwCJ— Alex Topor (@AlexTopor_) June 17, 2023
“They were definitely effective in the middle. Their setter did a great job getting it to them in any situation,” Cierniakoski said. “We weren’t able to get the stops when we needed them.”
Statistically, the seniors led the way for the Cards. Setter Andrew Custead dished 32 assists, Miller had 17 kills and Landon Homa added 11 kills. Fellow senior Dustin Miller provided clutch blocks and digs.
“I am definitely proud of them. Our seniors, they lost their freshman year to Covid, but in the next three years they were one of the top five teams in the state every single year,” Cierniakoski said. “There is no reason not to be proud of them and for them to hold their heads high.”
In 2021, Cochranton finished its season in the state quarterfinals and last year the Cards played in the state semifinal.
The team, several of which have been playing together since elementary school, credited the community for its support.
“We have a lot of people in our community that really support us. Those alumni coming in, it is a huge help,” Miller said. “It means a lot to them, as much as it means to us.”
“The community has been there watching us since third grade, so that’s something I will always remember,” Custead said.
After three impressive varsity years and a lifetime of volleyball, some of the player’s favorite memories ranged from beating rivals to spending time with teammates off the court.
“My favorite memory was beating Mercyhurst to make it here. After we beat them it was crazy,” Custead said. “We were hype in the locker room and it was really fun.”
Miller’s favorite memories was spending time with the team at tournaments and during the weekend for the state title match.
Along the way this season the team had a mascot that went everywhere with the team — a stuffed unicorn. It was a gag gift from Custead’s 18th birthday party that was present at every match this year.
“We decided we would take it everywhere we went,” Dawson Carroll said. “Practices, scrimmages, games, we didn’t go anywhere without it. We even threw a jersey on him.”
All smiles in State College! Great season, Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/kyIQTqZQIT— Alex Topor (@AlexTopor_) June 17, 2023
