COCHRANTON — The Cochranton football team was shutout 22-0 against Region 1 opponent Kennedy Catholic on Saturday night.
Saturday’s game was the second time this season the Cardinals lost in a shutout after falling 41-0 to Eisenhower in Week 1.
“We didn’t compete,” said Cochranton head coach Mike Feleppa. “We had some opportunities to make some plays. I think in the first half we dropped a touchdown pass, overthrew a touchdown pass and dropped what looked like could have been a pick six and we didn’t tackle well all night for four quarters.”
The Cardinals’ defense primarily had trouble containing Golden Eagles quarterback Simeir Wade. Wade made his presence known early as a dual-threat quarterback. Wade led a drive that ended with him finding the end zone from nine yards out. The Golden Eagles led 7-0 with 4:03 left in the first quarter.
Wade led another Golden Eagles’ drive that resulted in a 22-yard run from Ashton Baker-Ethier in the beginning of the second quarter. The Golden Eagles were lined up for a PAT, but Wade, who served as the holder, ran the ball in as soon as he got the snap and ran it into the end zone for two points.
On the ensuing drive, the Cardinals had a golden opportunity to put six points on the board. Cardinals quarterback Noah Cummings found Walker Carroll wide open down the middle of the field, but the throw just sailed off Carroll’s fingertips and went incomplete. The Cardinals later turned it over on downs.
After a Golden Eagles' drive that resulted in no points, Cummings earned his first completion of the game after a 33-yard reception by Dawson Carroll. Right after the catch, the Cardinals fumbled on a handoff and the Golden Eagles recovered it. Later in the quarter, Cummings was intercepted by Sean Yeager near midfield.
Feleppa blamed the Cardinals’ offensive struggles on inexperience and injuries.
“We’re young,” Feleppa said. “We’re playing guys up front on an offensive line that really shouldn’t be there, but we’re down to 18 kids on the roster. Just got another kid hurt tonight, so we’re down to 17 kids on the roster and we’re starting three freshmen on each side of the ball.”
The Cardinals had another chance to put points on the board after Isaiah Long recovered a fumble on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. The Cardinals’ offense was in the red zone, but Cummings was sacked on third and 11 for a 14-yard loss. A delay of game then backed the Cardinals another five yards to make it fourth and 30. On fourth down, Walker Carroll threw an interception to Damian Harrison to end the drive.
Things went from bad to worse for the Cardinals in the final quarter when leading-rusher Blake Foulk suffered an injury at the 9:44 mark. Foulk had to be helped off the field and did not return to the game.
Feleppa said Foulk’s status is unknown. Foulk finished with 69 yards on 17 carries.
“He’s a competitor,” Feleppa said. “He competes every play.”
The Cardinals had another opportunity to cut the deficit late in the game. A pass interference on the Golden Eagles put the Cardinals deep in their opponent’s territory. The Cardinals got to the five-yard line before the Golden Eagles recovered another fumble and took it 27 yards. The Cardinals later got it back after Wade coughed it up, but then lost it again after a botched pitch play.
This time, the Golden Eagles took advantage after Wade scored for the second time on a 27-yard run with 34 seconds left in the game.
Wade completed 10-17 passes for 58 yards and earned 170 more on the ground to go along with the two touchdowns.
“We’ve seen him on film before (Saturday night),” Feleppa said. “He’s an athlete. If he makes you miss the first tackle, he makes you pay and that was evident tonight.”
The Golden Eagles earned their first win of the season on Saturday to make their record 1-3. The Cardinals are now 1-2 overall with a 1-1 mark in region play.
The Cardinals will go on the road to take on another Region 1 team in Mercer on Friday at 7 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic 7 8 0 7 — 22
Cochranton 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
KC — Simeir Wade 9 yard run (Xp good).
Second Quarter
KC — Ashton Baker-Ethier 22 yard run (2 point conversion good).
Fourth Quarter
KC — Simeir Wase 27 yard run (Xp good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: KC — Wade 19-170, Baker-Ethier 10-50, Smith 3-21, Dunlap 1-7, B. Ondo 2-(-12); C — Foulk 17-69, Long 11-32, D. Miller 4-13, W. Carroll 2-1, Cummings 3(-21).
PASSING: KC — Wade 10-17 58 yards; C — Cummings 2-6 38 yards, 1 int, W. Carroll 0-1, 1 int.
RECEIVING: KC — Harrison 2-27, Ondo 2-19, Dunlap 4-15, Yeager 1-2; C — D. Carroll 1-33, Foulk 1-5.
Records: Kennedy Catholic 1-3; Cochranton 1-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.