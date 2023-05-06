COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals beat Saegertown 7-3 in a Region 3 battle on Friday.
Cochranton out-hit the Panthers 7-6 and made fewer errors. Cochranton sophomore Ben Field was 3-3 with one run and one RBI. Brayden Burnette was 2-3 with two runs and one RBI.
The Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-1 lead. Walker Carroll hit an RBI double to score Burnette. Carroll scored on a groundout and on the same play Jack Rynd came home on a Saegertown error.
Sophomore Andrew Albert got the win on the mound. He struck out six batters in six innings of work with two earned runs. Carroll pitched one inning of relief and had two strike outs.
For Saegertown, Sully Zirkle had a solo homer in the top of the second inning. Henry Shaffer and Jon Grundy each had two hits. Shaffer struck out seven in four innings of action.
Saegertown is 11-2 overall and 9-1 in the region. Despite getting their first region loss of the season, the Panthers still lead Region 3. Saegertown is scheduled to host Maplewood on Monday.
Cochranton is 6-7 overall and 7-4 in region action. The Cardinals are scheduled to play at Cambridge Springs on Monday.
Saegertown (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 4-0-0-0, Young 4-1-1-0, H. Shaffer 3-1-2-0, W. Shaffer 3-0-0-1, Manning 3-0-0-0, Zirkle 3-1-1-1, Jon Grundy 2-0-2-0, Joe Grundy 2-0-0-0, Crawford 1-0-0-0, Gardner 2-0-0-0. Totals 27-3-6-2.
Cochranton (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Foulk 3-1-0-0, Brunette 3-2-2-0, Carroll 3-1-1-1, Rynd 4-1-1-1, Long 4-0-0-1, Field 3-1-3-1, McDonough 3-1-0-0, Albert 3-0-0-0, Goodge 2-0-0-0, Hill 1-0-0-1. Totals 29-7-7-5.
Saegertown 010 020 0 — 3 6 6
Cochranton 103 021 x — 7 7 3
BATTING
2B: S — Shaffer, J. Grundy; C — Carroll.
HR: S — Zirkle
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — H. Shaffer LP 4-4-4-2-7-2, Gardner 2-3-3-2-2-3; C — Albert WP 6-6-3-2-6-2, Carroll 1-0-0-0-2-0.
Records: Saegertown 11-2, Cochranton 6-7.
