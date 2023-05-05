CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cochranton swept Cambridge Springs 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-22) in a boys volleyball region match on Thursday.
Cochranton moved to 10-3 overall and 8-0 in the region with the win. The team’s seniors led the way.
Andrew Custead dished 26 assists. Landon Homa and Chase Miller had 11 and eight kills, respectively.
Cochranton will play at McDowell on Tuesday.
Cambridge Springs senior Josh Reisenauer had a double double with 17 kills and 12 digs. Parker Schmidt had 18 assists and 10 digs. Ian Anderson tallied 12 digs and Kaiden Boozer added seven kills.
Cambridge is 3-6 overall and 3-4 in the region. The Blue Devils will play at Conneaut on Tuesday.
