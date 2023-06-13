The Cochranton boys volleyball team has a chance to make program history today.
With a win, the Cardinals would advance to the state championship match. Something the Cardinals have never done. Cochranton has advanced to the state semifinal round twice before today (2017, 2022).
“I think the guys are just focused on one game at a time right now,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said.
The Cards drew a rematch with Mercyhurst Prep today in the Class 2A PIAA semifinal round at the Hagerty Events Center in Erie at 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep beat Cochranton 3-1 in the District 10 championship match last month. The teams also met twice in the regular season. Both regular season matches went to five sets with each team taking one. All in all, the Lakers have won two out of three matches.
“We won’t be doing ourselves any favors if we start the match out slow again,” Cierniakoski said. “We’ll need to serve tough and have good ball control to keep the momentum on our side of the net.”
In the first round of the state playoffs, Cochranton beat WPIAL champion North Catholic 3-0 before beating West Shamokin 3-1 on Saturday.
In Saturday’s win, seniors Andrew Custead, Chase Miller, Landon Homa and Dustin Miller came up big. Custead dished 51 assists while Homa and C. Miller tallied 25 and 21 kills, respectively. D. Miller had seven digs and junior Dawson Carroll had five aces.
Mercyhurst Prep swept Ambridge in the first round and beat Manheim Central 3-1 on Saturday.
In the latest poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, Mercyhurst Prep is ranked No. 5. Cochranton is No. 8.
The eastern semifinal is between Lower Dauphin, the winner of the last two state championships, and Exeter. Both are District 3 teams.
The winner of today’s match will play for a state title on Saturday at Penn State University’s Recreation Hall at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.