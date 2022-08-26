What a year the Cochranton girls volleyball team had a year ago.
The scrappy Cardinals finished the campaign with another District 10 Class 1A championship trophy and were just a set win away from playing in the state semifinals.
Cochranton saw its season come to an end with a five-set loss to Bishop Canevin in the quarterfinals. It ended the campaign at 18-3.
The Cardinals did lose a couple of key cogs from that squad. Jaylin McGill, a first-team All-Region 2 middle hitter, graduated and has moved onto Fairmont State University in West Virginia where she will play softball. Defensive specialist Kaylin Rose also graduated. And, like a year ago, the Cardinals will be without the services of one of their seniors, Chelsey Freyermuth, due to a season-ending knee injury. Freyermuth was a three-year starter earning second-team all-region honors as a sophomore.
But despite those losses, the Cardinals still bring back a plethora of talent starting with Region 2 co-player of the year Devyn Sokol. Sokol shared that honor with Saegertown’s Brittany Houck. Sokol was a first-team all-region middle hitter. She is likely to return to that post, but could also line up at opposite hitter.
Also back are Taytum Jackson (first-team all-region libero), Dana Jackson (first-team all-region setter), Ella Gallo (second-team all-region outside hitter), Lili Douglas (defensive specialist), Brooklyn Needler (second-team all-region middle hitter) and Dani Hoffman (outside hitter). Needler is expected to play at outside hitter with Marley Rodax and Eve Pfeiffer looking for time at the middle hitter position. Macie Williams is also in the mix as a setter or defensive specialist.
“Some of these positions still have some younger kids pushing for some playing time,” Cochranton coach Marci Malliard said.
“The experience of some key returning players combined with some enthusiastic younger players should be a strength for us this season,” Malliard added.
Overall, the expectations are pretty high.
“It’s a unique mix of personalities, which I hope will blend into a successful season,” Malliard said.
It could come down to just finding the right niche.
“Communication will need to play a big part in making it all mesh together,” Malliard said.
