Nathan Held

Cambridge Springs senior Nathan Held attacks the basket during a game this season.

 Meadville Tribune file photo

Cambridge Springs' Nathan Held was named co-Region 2 player of the year on Thursday after District 10 announced the all-region boys basketball teams.

Held received the honor along with Matthew Bennett of Union City. It was the second time the 6-foot-5-inch forward was selected as player of the year as he held the honor last season as well.

Held helped the Blue Devils earn a trip to the PIAA Class 2A state tournament after leading the team with 14.4 points per game this season.

Also in Region 2, Saegertown had two representatives in the first team in Jaden Wilkins and Brady Greco. Greco and Wilkins averaged 13.4 and 13.0 points, respectively, while leading the Panthers to a 17-6 record this season.

Cochranton also had two players make it to the all-star teams as Chase Miller and Jaiben Walker both made the second-team.

Walker led the Cardinals with 13.7 points per game in only playing 10 games while battling injuries this season. Miller put up 13.5 points per game in 23 appearances.

Maplewood had one representative in Logan Kennedy who made the second-team. Kennedy led the Tigers with 9.6 points per game this season.

In Region 6, Khalon Simmons was the lone representative for Meadville after receiving first-team honors. Simmons finished second in all of District 10 in scoring with 21.0 points a game.

REGION 1 ALL-STARS

First team

Isaac Clayton, Rocky Grove, sr.

Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, Kennedy Catholic, sr.

Elijah Harden, Kennedy Catholic, sr.

Richie Preston, Wet Middlesex, jr.

Peyton McElhinny, Jamestown, sr.

Cameron Keyser, Jamestown, jr.

Omar Stewart, Farrell, sr.

Second team

Gio Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, sr.

Cameron Pence, Lakeview, jr.

Lamont Samuels, Farrell, jr.

D'Andre Whitman, Rocky Grove, jr.

Jake Mattocks, Mercer, jr.

Woody Nickel, Mercer, sr.

Tanner Shick, West Middlesex, sr.

Region champion – Kennedy Catholic

Region player of the year – Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, Kennedy Catholic

---

REGION 2 ALL-STARS

First team

Nathan Held, Cambridge Springs, sr.

Wyatt Lookenhouse, Eisenhower, jr.

Matthew Bennett, Union City, sr.

Brady Greco, Saegertown, jr.

Curt Darling, Eisenhower, sr.

Jaden Wilkins, Saegertown, sr.

Second team

Chase Miller, Cochranton, jr.

Ben Burkhardt, Iroquois, jr.

Logan Kennedy, Maplewood, sr.

Jaiben Walker, Cochranton, sr.

Bryce Drayer, Union City, jr.

Cole DeSimone, Union City, sr.

Region champion – Saegertown

Region co-players of the year – Nathan Held, Cambridge Springs; Matthew Bennett, Union City

---

REGION 3 ALL-STARS

First team

Jacob Young, Seneca, sr.

Logan Kibbe, Seneca, jr.

Dewey Byrd, Mercyhurst Prep, sr.

Ryan Mayes, North East, sr.

Austin Shady, Girard, sr.

Cam Perkins, Northwestern, sr.

Eric Steinle, Northwestern, sr.

Second team

Evan Montefiori, Erie First Christian, sr.

Trey Battle, Mercyhurst Prep, sr.

Ryan Tewell, Northwestern, sr.

Dylan McDonald, Girard, jr.

Bobby Yost, Seneca, sr.

Region champion – Seneca

Region player of the year – Jacob Young, Seneca

---

REGION 4 ALL-STARS

First team

Easton Fulmer, Franklin, sr.

Landon Haggart, Grove City, sr.

Jackson Pryts, Hickory, sr.

Damon Curry, Franklin, so.

John Sabo, Slippery Rock, jr.

Mack Staunch, Sharpsville, sr.

Second team

James Thomas, Sharpsville, sr.

Jalen Ritzert, Greenville, sr.

Luke Guth, Franklin, jr.

Dylan Stull, Grove City, sr.

Joey Fazzone, Hickory, sr.

Aidan Enoch, Hickory, jr.

Dylan Gordon, Slippery Rock, jr.

Region champion – Franklin

Region player of the year – Easton Fulmer, Franklin

---

REGION 5 ALL-STARS

First team

Logan Joncas, Corry, sr.

Logan Frazao, Fairview, sr.

James Sitter, Fairview, sr.

Jaden Rocco, Harbor Creek, sr.

Judias Johnson, Oil City, sr.

Second team

Tommy Nyquist, Warren, so.

Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek, jr.

Tyler Shultz, Fairview, sr.

Cam VanWormer, Oil City, jr.

Parks Ordiway, Warren, jr.

Region champion – Fairview

Region player of the year – Logan Frazao, Fairview

---

REGION 6 ALL-STARS

First team

Tavion Spencer, Cathedral Prep, jr.

Khalon Simmmons, Meadville, jr.

Andreas McCullum, Erie, jr.

Danny Bruce, General McLane, sr.

Luke Chamberlain, McDowell, sr.

Jeremiah Schreiber, General McLane, sr.

Second team

Dane Jukes, General McLane, sr.

Shaq Horton, Erie, sr.

Jake Sambuchino, Cathedral Prep, jr.

Nick Lydic, Cathedral Prep, sr.

Layveon Gore, Erie, so.

Kre Thompson, Erie, sr.

Region champion – Cathedral Prep

Region co-players of the year – Andreas McCullum, Erie; Danny Bruce, General McLane

All-star selection process: The all-region teams and region players of the year were selected by each region's coaches.

