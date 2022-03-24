Cambridge Springs' Nathan Held was named co-Region 2 player of the year on Thursday after District 10 announced the all-region boys basketball teams.
Held received the honor along with Matthew Bennett of Union City. It was the second time the 6-foot-5-inch forward was selected as player of the year as he held the honor last season as well.
Held helped the Blue Devils earn a trip to the PIAA Class 2A state tournament after leading the team with 14.4 points per game this season.
Also in Region 2, Saegertown had two representatives in the first team in Jaden Wilkins and Brady Greco. Greco and Wilkins averaged 13.4 and 13.0 points, respectively, while leading the Panthers to a 17-6 record this season.
Cochranton also had two players make it to the all-star teams as Chase Miller and Jaiben Walker both made the second-team.
Walker led the Cardinals with 13.7 points per game in only playing 10 games while battling injuries this season. Miller put up 13.5 points per game in 23 appearances.
Maplewood had one representative in Logan Kennedy who made the second-team. Kennedy led the Tigers with 9.6 points per game this season.
In Region 6, Khalon Simmons was the lone representative for Meadville after receiving first-team honors. Simmons finished second in all of District 10 in scoring with 21.0 points a game.
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
First team
Isaac Clayton, Rocky Grove, sr.
Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, Kennedy Catholic, sr.
Elijah Harden, Kennedy Catholic, sr.
Richie Preston, Wet Middlesex, jr.
Peyton McElhinny, Jamestown, sr.
Cameron Keyser, Jamestown, jr.
Omar Stewart, Farrell, sr.
Second team
Gio Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, sr.
Cameron Pence, Lakeview, jr.
Lamont Samuels, Farrell, jr.
D'Andre Whitman, Rocky Grove, jr.
Jake Mattocks, Mercer, jr.
Woody Nickel, Mercer, sr.
Tanner Shick, West Middlesex, sr.
Region champion – Kennedy Catholic
Region player of the year – Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, Kennedy Catholic
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
First team
Nathan Held, Cambridge Springs, sr.
Wyatt Lookenhouse, Eisenhower, jr.
Matthew Bennett, Union City, sr.
Brady Greco, Saegertown, jr.
Curt Darling, Eisenhower, sr.
Jaden Wilkins, Saegertown, sr.
Second team
Chase Miller, Cochranton, jr.
Ben Burkhardt, Iroquois, jr.
Logan Kennedy, Maplewood, sr.
Jaiben Walker, Cochranton, sr.
Bryce Drayer, Union City, jr.
Cole DeSimone, Union City, sr.
Region champion – Saegertown
Region co-players of the year – Nathan Held, Cambridge Springs; Matthew Bennett, Union City
---
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
First team
Jacob Young, Seneca, sr.
Logan Kibbe, Seneca, jr.
Dewey Byrd, Mercyhurst Prep, sr.
Ryan Mayes, North East, sr.
Austin Shady, Girard, sr.
Cam Perkins, Northwestern, sr.
Eric Steinle, Northwestern, sr.
Second team
Evan Montefiori, Erie First Christian, sr.
Trey Battle, Mercyhurst Prep, sr.
Ryan Tewell, Northwestern, sr.
Dylan McDonald, Girard, jr.
Bobby Yost, Seneca, sr.
Region champion – Seneca
Region player of the year – Jacob Young, Seneca
---
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
First team
Easton Fulmer, Franklin, sr.
Landon Haggart, Grove City, sr.
Jackson Pryts, Hickory, sr.
Damon Curry, Franklin, so.
John Sabo, Slippery Rock, jr.
Mack Staunch, Sharpsville, sr.
Second team
James Thomas, Sharpsville, sr.
Jalen Ritzert, Greenville, sr.
Luke Guth, Franklin, jr.
Dylan Stull, Grove City, sr.
Joey Fazzone, Hickory, sr.
Aidan Enoch, Hickory, jr.
Dylan Gordon, Slippery Rock, jr.
Region champion – Franklin
Region player of the year – Easton Fulmer, Franklin
---
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
First team
Logan Joncas, Corry, sr.
Logan Frazao, Fairview, sr.
James Sitter, Fairview, sr.
Jaden Rocco, Harbor Creek, sr.
Judias Johnson, Oil City, sr.
Second team
Tommy Nyquist, Warren, so.
Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek, jr.
Tyler Shultz, Fairview, sr.
Cam VanWormer, Oil City, jr.
Parks Ordiway, Warren, jr.
Region champion – Fairview
Region player of the year – Logan Frazao, Fairview
---
REGION 6 ALL-STARS
First team
Tavion Spencer, Cathedral Prep, jr.
Khalon Simmmons, Meadville, jr.
Andreas McCullum, Erie, jr.
Danny Bruce, General McLane, sr.
Luke Chamberlain, McDowell, sr.
Jeremiah Schreiber, General McLane, sr.
Second team
Dane Jukes, General McLane, sr.
Shaq Horton, Erie, sr.
Jake Sambuchino, Cathedral Prep, jr.
Nick Lydic, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Layveon Gore, Erie, so.
Kre Thompson, Erie, sr.
Region champion – Cathedral Prep
Region co-players of the year – Andreas McCullum, Erie; Danny Bruce, General McLane
All-star selection process: The all-region teams and region players of the year were selected by each region's coaches.