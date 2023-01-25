CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs used rebounding, inside shooting and blocks to beat Cochranton 66-47 on Tuesday night at The Devils Den.
The win put Cambridge at 6-0 in Region 2. The Blue Devils sit atop the region standings. With six more region games on the schedule, head coach Becky Leandro is focused on one game at a time.
"It is far from settled. We've gotta keep playing the way we've been playing and let everyone else battle it out," Leandro said. "It's far from over, that was just the first half."
Cochranton kept the game close early. The Cardinals took an 8-3 early lead before Cambridge rallied and went up 13-8. A 3-pointer from Dawson Carroll cut the deficit to two points before Landon Homa drilled a half-court buzzer-beater that gave the Cards a 14-13 lead after the first eight minutes.
It was the Red Birds last lead of the night.
Cambridge junior Parker Schmidt, standing at 6-feet, 4-inches tall, dominated the paint. He feasted inside offensively and didn't allow any easy buckets inside. His effort resulted in a 27-19 lead at halftime.
"I think we did a decent job in the first half of keeping it tight, but I think their size wore us down in the end. We have to be better there," Cochranton head coach Phil Canfield said. "I know we're undersized. I think we did a good job of rebounding until about midway through the third quarter. Because we're so small we have to work hard to box out and use up energy and they don't and they wore us down."
Cambridge held a 16-14 rebounding advantage in the first half. In the second half, the Blue Devils out-rebounded Cochranton 24-6.
Cochranton went small ball in the second half to try and catch up and started to jack up 3-pointers. Freshman Walker Carroll finished with six treys and had a game-high 23 points.
"Our offense is a little more opened up and that suits Walker. He's got really good instincts and is a good shooter," Canfield said. "He knows he can be better in other areas, but we're really happy with how he's scored the ball lately. The combo with him and Chase (Miller) should be good, or at least we're hoping so."
Miller, the team's usual top offensive option, has been out for several games with an injury.
"I know the score wasn't indicative of it, but I just told our guys that we can play with that team," Canfield said. "We'll fix our mistakes and give them a better ball game next time we see them."
Cochranton is 7-8 overall and 4-2 in the region. The Cards will host Saegertown on Friday to try and avenge a loss from earlier this season.
When Cochranton went small ball, the Blue Devils continued to pound the ball inside. Schmidt finished with 15 rebounds and added six blocks to go with a team-high 21 points.
Senior Josh Reisenauer tallied eight points and seven rebounds.
"We're looking for each other. Everybody keys in on Josh and tonight I think we put together a nice total team effort," Leandro said. "I am pleased with where we're at, but not satisfied. We need to continue to work hard in practice and take care of business."
The Blue Devils are 10-4 overall. Cambridge Springs will play at Eisenhower on Friday.
Cochranton (47)
W. Carroll 8 1-2 23, Homa 2 5-6 10, Matt 1 1-2 4, J. Rynd 1 2-5 4, B. Rynd 0 3-4 3, D. Carroll 1 0-0 3, D. Miller 0 0-2 0.
Totals 13 12-21 47.
Cambridge Springs (66)
Schmidt 8 4-6 21, Counasse 2 4-8 9, Reisenauer 4 0-0 8, Troutman 3 2-2 8, Mazadra 4 0-0 8, Campbell 1 2-2 4, Thayer 2 0-0 4, Riley 0 2-2 2, Lieb 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 0-1 0.
Totals 25 14-21 66.
Cochranton;14;5;11;17;—;47
Cambridge Springs;13;14;19;20;—;66
3-point goals: Cochranton — W. Carroll 6, D. Carroll, Matt, Homa; Cambridge Springs — Schmidt, Counasse.
Records: Cochranton 7-8, 4-2 Region 2; Cambridge Springs 10-4, 6-0 Region 2.
