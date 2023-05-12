CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs clung to a two-run lead in the sixth inning when Maplewood put two runners on base with no outs.
Freshman pitcher Kayla Crawford and the Blue Devils' defense allowed one run, but escaped the inning with minimal damage. The defensive stand was huge as the Blue Devils beat the Tigers 2-1 in a pivotal Region 2 matchup on Thursday.
"Our young girls are really stepping up and they're embracing their opportunities to play," Cambridge Springs head coach Angela Mumford said. "I am really proud of how hard they work at practice and how much they're buying into to the team aspect and our live by ten philosophy."
Crawford pitched the final three innings for Cambridge and fanned six batters, including two in the top of the seventh inning to clinch the win. Other young girls playing big roles for the Blue Devils are Morgan Duntor, starting catcher, Jaydan Simmons and Jayden Newell — all three are freshman.
Another freshman, Quinn Eaglen, scored one of Cambridge's two runs. She came on as a courtesy runner after a Maddie Dragosavac single in the fifth inning. Eaglen scored when Morgan Harris was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Cambridge's Kylee Miller scored her team's other run in the first inning. Miller dropped a ball in behind third base for a double. She scored on a Hailee Rodgers single.
"If we make adjustments hitting good things will happen and that's what we have to do." Mumford said. "That's where our learning process comes into play."
Cambridge finished with four hits. Miller, Dragosavac, Rodgers and Crawford each had a hit. Rodgers started the game in the circle and finished with six strikeouts and no runs in four innings.
For Maplewood, the Tigers went toe-to-toe with the region leader and nearly came away with a win. The Tigers also had four hits with two singles from Jocelyn Lane and one each from Sheila Despenes and Maddy Banik.
"The biggest takeaway for us is we are competitors in the region," Maplewood assistant coach Jeremy Post said. "We came in here against a powerhouse team like this and competed and battled like we did. That makes the black and gold proud."
In the circle, sophomore Rhinn Post struck out six batters in six innings of work.
"We need to get our offense going and our bats hot," Post said. "If we do that, we will be okay."
Cambridge moved to 11-2 in the region while Maplewood dropped to 9-3. Saegertown sits at 9-2 with a matchup today at Youngsville before Maplewood and Saegertown battle on Saturday.
"We've got one more region game on Tuesday against Rocky Grove," Mumford said. "We're going to prepare mentally and physically for that game and then we will worry about the postseason after that."
Maplewood (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Lane 3-1-2-0, Despenes 3-0-1-0, Crawford 3-0-0-1, Banik 3-0-1-0, Neely 2-0-0-0, Kope 1-0-0-0, Eimer 2-0-0-0, Shoemaker 1-0-0-0, Whitman 3-0-0-0, Post 2-0-0-0. Totals 23-1-4-1.
Cambridge Springs (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 3-1-1-0, Harris 3-0-0-0, Rodgers 3-0-1-1, Duntor 3-0-0-0, Mosconi 3-0-0-0, Dragosavoc 3-0-1-0, Eaglen 0-1-0-0, Newell 1-0-0-0, Crawford 1-0-1-0, Simmons 2-0-0-0, Boylan 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-2-4-1.
Maplewood 000 001 0 — 1 4 1
Cambridge Springs 100 010 x — 2 4 0
BATTING
2B: CS — Miller.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Post LP 6-4-2-2-6-0; CS — Rodgers WP 4-3-0-0-6-0, Crawford 3-1-1-1-6-0.
Records: Maplewood 9-3, Cambridge Springs 11-4.
