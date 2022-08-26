Cambridge Springs girls’ volleyball coach John Turner is hoping that 13 is a lucky number for him this season.
That’s how many players he has on this year’s team.
Turner, who enters his 10th year at the helm, said the two seniors he lost to graduation “will be missed.” Taylor Smith was an outside hitter and Abbie Schultz was a setter.
Of the five juniors on last year’s squad, only two return as seniors. Emily Boylan again will play only libero.
“She’ll be my back row lead, basically,” Turner said.
Madelynn Dragosavac also comes back as a senior and will play opposite.
“Her main position is going to be opposite, but I might have to move her to outside or middle hitter,” Turner said.
Two juniors in Claire Mumford and Audrey Bollock are also back.
“Claire will be hitting outside for me,” Turner said. “I am looking for good things out of her this year.”
And Bollock will play opposite.
“Both of them will be hitting power,” Turner said.
Turner said he’ll have three sophomores as middle hitters, and all will be starters.
First up is Peyton Leandro.
“She played last year in the middle and she’ll be my middle hitter this year,” Turner said.
Next is Sydney Zilhaver.
“She’ll be playing all over the place, hitting in the middle and hitting opposite side and power side, too,” Turner said.
The other middle hitter is Brooke Eldridge.
“She is a good addition to the team,” Turner said.
New to the Lady Blue Devils team this year is junior Savannah Loveland.
“She might see some playing time as defensive specialist,” Turner said.
Also new to the team is Hope Brown, another junior, who is also hoping for some playing time.
Another sophomore, Kaitlin Baer, is coming on board. She’ll see some defense, probably on junior varsity.
Two freshmen finish out the roster.
Kenda Boozer is a setter.
“As a setter, she’ll probably see some varsity time, and we’ll be getting her involved,” Turner said.
The other freshman on the team is Jayden Newell.
“She’ll also be hitting power,” Turner said. “She’ll be seeing a lot of junior varsity time, but don’t be surprised if she’s in the back row on varsity playing defense.”
Cambridge Springs competes in Region 2 this year, along with the Crawford County teams of Cochranton and Maplewood, the Warren County teams of Tidioute, Eisenhower and Youngsville and the Erie County teams of Erie First Christian and Iroquois.
Turner believes the team is up for the challenge this season.
“I think we’ll hold our own. We might even shock some teams,” Turner said. “We have the talent. We just have to put it together and have fun.”
