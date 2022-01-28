CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Lady Blue Devils used a huge third quarter to run away from the Lady Bobcats en route to a 52-28 win when Cambridge hosted Seneca in a Region 2 contest Thursday night.
The win lifted Cambridge to 6-0 in region play and 9-2 overall.
Cambridge senior Madison Yanc led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Hailee Rodgers with 15, including three 3-point shots. Finley Rauscher recorded six points and Elizabeth Kline had five. Jordyn Wheeler and Makenzie Yanc added four points apiece.
The game started out in Seneca’s direction, with the Lady Bobcats leading 11-9 after the first period.
Cambridge only outscored Seneca by three points, 15-12, in the second period for a slim 24-23 lead at the half.
But Cambridge came out of the locker room meaning business, defensively and offensively. The Lady Blue Devils scored 21 points in the third while holding Seneca to five points. Cambridge entered the final period with a 45-28 lead.
The Lady Blue Devils kept that lead, scoring seven points while holding the Lady Bobcats scoreless.
Cambridge Coach Ryan McKissock said his team has played only three games in 24 days, and they just needed to play.
“We just needed to get some games played in a row so we can get a flow again, and I think tonight in the second half it started to show,” McKissock said. “I thought a couple of kids played really well for us. Hailee Rodgers had a heck of a game tonight. She’s really growing into a scorer for us and another kid we can just rely on day in and day out.
“As always, I think our defense was pretty strong.”
Cambridge will travel to Erie Saturday to play Villa Maria at the Hagerty Family Events Center. Villa Maria is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in the state by Maxpreps.
Junior varsity starts at 3 p.m.; varsity tips off at 4:30 p.m.