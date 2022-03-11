Two Crawford County girls basketball teams entered the PIAA state tournament and only one of them remains after the first round of games. Cambridge Springs is the only team alive in the state tournament after defeating Brockway 54-36 in the first round on Tuesday.
Tonight, the Blue Devils will take on Neshannock in the second round of the Class 2A PIAA playoffs at Sharon High School at 6 p.m.
“Obviously, we’re very grateful for the opportunity to still be playing,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock said. “Our kids were here last year, so they’re hungry and they wanna win and advance.”
The Blue Devils will rely upon leading scorer Madison Yanc, who is averaging 15.2 points per game this year. Yanc, who is an Edinboro recruit, scored a game-high 27 points in Tuesday’s win against the Rovers.
Makenzie Yanc, Hailee Rodgers and Finley Rauscher will also be relied upon to provide some offense as they average 10.8, 9.7 and 5.9 points per game, respectively.
Neshannock has a 25-2 record on the season after beating Penns Manor 46-23 in the first round. The Lancers have also won back-to-back WPIAL Class 2A titles and three out of the last four. Last year, the Lancers made it to the 2A state championship game, but subsequently lost 54-43 to Mount Carmel.
The Lancers have three players who average double-digit points. Their leading scorer is Marian Haggerty, who averages 16.8 points per game. Meghan Pallerino and Neleh Nogay average 15.3 and 14.9 points per game, respectively.
“We’re gonna have to play mistake free like with limiting our turnovers,” McKissock said. “On the defensive end, we are going to have to contain Haggerty who’s a 6’1 all-state shooting guard and the Nogay kid, Neleh Nogay, the point guard, who’s a Division I athlete.”
Overall, the Lancers average 61.1 points per game while only allowing an average of 29.3 points.
“I like everything about them,” McKissock said. “They were in the state championship last year and they’re all back, so they’re loaded from top to bottom. They’re well-coached and they play hard. I mean they’re a mirror image of us. They press. They get after it on man-to-man defense. They’ve got some players that can score the ball and some pretty good athletes, so it’ll be interesting.”