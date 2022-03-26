The Cambridge Springs baseball team is seeking to make another run into the postseason, but head coach Brad Wheeler recognizes it will be a tall task after losing eight seniors from last year’s team.
Of the eight seniors the Blue Devils will have to replace, four of them were named named to then Region 3 all-star team. Outfielder Trent Wheeler was named to the Region 3 first-team all-region after racking in 25 hits and 16 RBI’s while maintaining a .500 batting average. Wheeler was also named the region player of the year.
The Blue Devils will also have to replace pitcher Walker Cunningham, who also made first-team and region pitcher of the year after recording a 0.70 ERA. Third baseman Jaden Grubbs and shortstop Asa Henderson will also have to be replaced after making-second team last season.
“We’re gonna basically be replacing eight of our nine starters, so it’s gonna be a very tall task,” Wheeler said. “Kids are up for it. They’re working hard right now. We’re only what six practices in, seven almost. They’re working hard. They’re making improvements every day, but yeah it’s gonna be very hard to replace not only the skill, but the leadership that was there.”
Last season, the Blue Devils recorded a 16-3 record before losing 7-1 in the District 10 Class 2A semifinal to Wilmington. The Blue Devils also finished 14-1 in Region 3 play with their only loss coming against Saegertown.
Despite losing eight players from last year’s team, the Blue Devils also have some firepower that’s returning this season. Catcher Brock Cunningham is returning for his senior season after making to the Region 3 second-team last season. Cunningham hit .390 at the plate while driving in 23 hits and 17 RBI’s.
The Blue Devils are returning another second team player in Brady Jardina, who averaged .382 at the plate while recording 21 hits and 18 RBI’s.
Wheeler also expects Bryce Kania and Nathan Held to be big factors this season after getting significant experience on last year’s team.
Wheeler also has five players who can potentially pitch this season. Kania and Held both saw time pitching for the Blue Devils last year while earning ERA’s of 3.11 and 2.33, respectively.
“I will need a lot of help and we only have 13 players this year, so we’re gonna need a lot of help,” Wheeler said.
With having a young team, Wheeler hopes his players can improve on a game-to-game basis.
“We’re gonna come back with a really young team this year, so literally trying to improve every game, limit our mistakes, play good defense and hit the ball,” Wheeler said.