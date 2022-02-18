UNION CITY — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team defeated Region 2 foe Union City 49-14 on Thursday. With the win, the Blue Devils are now 13-1 in region play and 16-4 overall.
Cambridge clinched a share of the region title, which they will share with Maplewood.
The Blue Devils dominated from the start as they went out to a 16-4 lead after the end of the first quarter. The Blue Devils then went on a 20-2 run during the second quarter as they went up 36-6 at halftime.
Hailee Rodgers led the Blue Devils with 15 points. Madison and Makenzie Yanc also scored in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Finley Rauscher added seven points. All four players each scored a three-pointer.
The Blue Devils will round put their regular season schedule for a non-region matchup at McDowell on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Tigers trounce Eagles
GUYS MILLS — The Maplewood girls basketball team defeated Region 2 opponent Youngsville 62-27 on Thursday. The Tigers remain tied for first place in Region 2 with a 13-1 region record and a 19-3 overall record.
Maplewood clinched a share of the region title, which they will share with Cambridge.
The Tigers got off to a hot start and never relinquished their lead as they went out to a 23-7 lead after the first quarter. After going into the locker room with a 43-19 lead, the Tigers used an 11-2 advantage in the third quarter to go up 54-21.
Sadie Thomas led the Tigers with 20 points. Thomas made eight shots from the field and finished 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
Izzy Eimer also ended the night in double figures with 12 points. Bailey Varndell and Liliane Moorhead added nine and eight points, respectively.
With Thursday’s win, the Tigers have now completed their regular season schedule. The Tigers will have to wait until Sunday to found out their seeding for the playoffs.
Cards fall to Bobcats
WATTSBURG — The Cochranton girls basketball fell to Region 2 foe Seneca 45-32 on Thursday.
The Cardinals were only down 26-24 after three quarters, but the Bobcats used a 19-8 advantage in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Jaylin McGill recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. No other Cardinals went into double figures as Shelby McBryar was second on the team with five points.
The Cardinals end the regular season with a 8-6 record in Region 2 and 12-10 overall. The Cardinals will find out their postseason fate on Sunday.