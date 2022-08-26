As Cambridge Springs golf coach Paul Harakal heads into his ninth year at the helm, he likes what he sees.
“Everyone is fighting for spots,” Harakal said. “This is my largest team in nine years.”
And that’s a relief for Harakal, who had no seniors on the team last year, but relied heavily on junior Brock Cunningham. As a junior, however, Cunningham had enough credits to graduate early so he won’t be returning this season.
Instead, Harakal will look to three of his six seniors to be definite starters — Brady Campbell, Gunner Gage and Josh Reisenauer — along with returning junior Brewster Brown and returning sophomore Seth Glenn.
“I’m leaning on the experience of Brady Campbell, Josh and Gunner and having some younger kids step up,” Harakal said.
There are three new seniors on the team in Brady Jardina, Kaiden Boozer and Brendan Tucci.
In addition to Brown, Harakal will look for good things from returning junior Ian Anderson.
“I’ll be depending on them a lot,” Harakal said.
Other juniors are Wesley Ryden, who is new this year, Hunter Rose and Brody Beck.
Sophomores, in addition to Glenn, are Trent Dailey and Tysin Findlay. Findlay also competes in cross country and is a member of the Blue Devils Marching Band.
“I’m looking for a strong year — a very competitive year,” Harakal said. “This crew is taking this seriously and golfed a lot over the summer.”
He said he appreciates everything the Riverside Golf Course has done for the team.
The team competed in an early invitational, the Lakeview Invitational at Mt. Hope Golf Course, in mid-August.
“They looked good,” Harakal said. “We had a little rust and a little bit of nerves, but two who have never played on the team played.”
And an early region mega match showed Cambridge Springs in second place as a team.
Cambridge Springs remains in Region 3 this year with the Crawford County (PENNCREST) schools of Maplewood and Saegertown and the Erie County schools of Union City and Seneca. Crawford County’s Conneaut Area High School has moved to Region 4 this year.
Union City won the region title last year. They return state champion golfer Josh James and teammate Miles McCaslin but lost some key seniors to graduation, putting the region title up for grabs.
Harakal hopes Cambridge Springs is right in the thick of things.
He thinks the Blue Devils will be competitive this season, and he’s hoping his leaders step up because “they have the ability to be strong and competitive.”
“I’m looking for the three seniors from last year to lead the way,” Harakal said. “I’m looking forward to a great season.”
