Things are changing in Region 3 girls soccer this year, and that’s got Cambridge Springs coach Geoff Bristow on his toes.
This big news is that Mercyhurst Prep is moving into Region 3.
“They are a perennial powerhouse in Region 3, and Girard is also added, so our competition increases,” Bristow said, “but I feel like we have solid soccer players in every position.
“I feel confident in our ability to compete with the addition of these teams in our region.”
Bristow said Cambridge, which includes players from Saegertown High School through a cooperative agreement, has an experienced team.
“We lost in the first round of playoffs last season, and that left a bitter taste in our mouths,” Bristow said. “We plan to come back and have a rebounding year.”
One of the challenges for Bistrow is losing Madison Yanc, a four-year starter in goal. She is a former region player of the year and made the all-region first-team three times. Yanc is currently enrolled at Edinboro University to play basketball.
“So, we’ll have a new goalkeeper,” Bristow said.
In addition to Yanc, the team lost Paisley Mangold and Aly Acosta-Reyes to graduation.
But the team has depth. This year’s roster, with 24 players, is the largest Bristow has had in several years.
Seven players return as seniors: Makenzie Yanc (midfield/forward), Kylie Beck (midfield), Isobel Yasenchak (midfield), Ava Greenawalt (midfield/defense), Finley Rauscher (defense/midfield), Ella Worley (defense) and Maggie Braymer (forward/midfield). Seniors Laura Bidwell (midfield) and Morgan Harris (forward/midfield) also made the roster.
Yanc is a returning first-team all-region player. Yasenchak and Zook each made the second-team last season.
Juniors returning from last season are Moira York (defense), Danica Escalante (midfield), Lexi Clayton (midfield) and Nola Zook (defense). Another junior is Lilly Pavsity (defense).
Also, junior Elora Dillinger is one of two players who could get the nod as starting goalkeeper.
The other goalkeeper is sophomore Triniti Caldwell. Other sophomores competing for playing time are Mallory Zook (midfield/defense), Lily Schultz (midfield), Hannah Berlin (midfield), Adrian Cole (defense) and Kaelynn Astor (midfield).
Three freshmen in Quinn Eaglen (midfield), Morgan Dunton (midfield) and Michayl White (midfield/forward) are hoping for some varsity time.
In addition to Cambridge Springs, Mercyhurst Prep and Girard, Region 3 includes Seneca, Eisenhower, Iroquois and Maplewood.
Bristow enters his 14th year as head coach. His assistants are Alex Escalante and Tara Krzysiak.
Bristow said this season will be a challenge. But he believes the team is up to the task.
“We need to pull it all together and avoid injuries,” Bristow said. “If we can do that, I think we can compete with anybody in the district.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.