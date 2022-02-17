CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — During the final month of regular season basketball, teams are usually in the thick of the region schedule and already have their non-region games completed.
However, that wasn't the case at the Devils Den on Wednesday as the Cambridge Springs boys basketball team took on District 9 foe Brookville. The Blue Devils went toe-to-toe with last year's PIAA Class 3A runner ups, but ultimately fell 61-51 in the contest.
"Playing back-to-back games and coming out that strong, very proud of that team," said Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro. "They did a great job. Of course, I would've liked the W, but I'll tell you what, we played hard."
During the third quarter, the Blue Devils took a 28-27 lead after a lay in from Parker Schmidt. This was the last time the Blue Devils had the lead as the Raiders took control of the rest game.
Later in the quarter, the Blue Devils were only down 33-29, but a 6-0 run by the Raiders expanded their lead to 10. Nathan Held responded by completing a three-point play to put the Raiders' lead at 39-32. The Raiders then went on a 6-2 run that was capped off fast-break lay in from Hunter Geer. Overall, the Raiders outscored the Blue Devils 19-10 in the quarter.
"We didn't take care of the basketball," Leandro said. "We need to do a better job of taking care of the basketball down the stretch and I think they had a couple key rebounds, so those things happen in basketball. I just need them to stop happening so much."
After a contested first quarter that saw the Raiders take a 18-14 lead, the Raiders added three more points to take a 21-14 lead to begin the second quarter. A shot from Hunter Spaid ended an 11-0 run that started at the conclusion of the first quarter. From there, the Blue Devils went on a 10-5 run to only go down 26-24 heading into halftime.
Parker Schmidt led the Blue Devils with 19 points. Nathan Held also ended the night in double digits with 12 points. Schmidt and Held finished a combined 19-21 from the free throw line.
Ethan Counasse added nine points while Hunter Spaid and Josh Reisenauer contributed five and four points, respectively.
"I think we played extremely hard for most of the game and I think that's where we needed to," Leandro said. "We needed to come back after playing last night and come back and play hard tonight too and that's exactly what we did."
Cambridge Springs has one more Region 2 game on Friday against Union City. After that, the Blue Devils will play in the district playoffs. The Blue Devils always play Brookville around this time of year because Leandro believes the match up is a good litmus test for her team.
"We play Brookville at the end of the season each year because of that very thing, to get us playoff ready, especially since they're a bigger class than we are and they're a perennial powerhouse and it's good for us to be able to hang with them and get that confidence rolling into the playoffs."
Cambridge Springs (51)
Schmidt 3 13-14 19, Held 3 6-7 12, Counasse 4 1-2 9, Spaid 1 0-0 5, Reisenauer 2 0-0 4, Mumford 1 0-0 2.
Totals 14 20-22 51.
Brookville (61)
Ruhlman 8 0-0 16, H. Geer 6 0-0 12, Lauer 3 0-0 9, I. Pete 2 2-4 6, Peterson 2 2-2 6, Cook 3 0-0 6, J. Pete 1 0-0 2, R. Geer 1 0-0 2, Rhoades 1 0-0 2.
Totals 28 4-6 61.
Brookville 18 8 19 16 — 61
Cambridge Springs 14 10 10 17 — 51
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Spaid; Brookville — Lauer.
Records: Cambridge Springs 12-8, 10-3 Region 2.