BROCKWAY — After falling short in last year's state tournament, the Cambridge Springs girls basketball team got over that hump with a 54-36 win over Brockway in the first round of this year's PIAA tournament on Tuesday.
For the Blue Devils, it's only their second-ever win in the state playoffs and their first since 1999.
"This team was in the elite eight last season and we finally put it all together again tonight," said Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock. "I could not be proud of the effort and team play the kids showed tonight."
The Blue Devils jumped on the Rovers early on as they went out to a 18-9 lead after the end of the first quarter. After both teams scored 17 points each during the next two quarters, the Blue Devils pulled away during the final eight minutes, outscoring the Rovers 19-10.
Edinboro recruit Madison Yanc exploded for 27 points to lead the Blue Devils during Tuesday's contest. Makenzie Yanc added 10 points to go along with a pair of 3's. Finley Rauscher and Hailee Rodgers contributed nine and six points, respectively.
"We put Madison in a position to succeed tonight in some offensive sets and she really stepped up for us," McKissock said. "I can't say enough about these kids tonight and their want to. Win and advance. The state tournament is played at a different level and these kids have been her before and I think it really showed tonight."
Danielle Wood led the Rovers with 18 points. Selena Buttery came into Tuesday's match averaging 16.8 points per game, but the Blue Devils limited her to just eight points.
"I think our press really wore them down," McKissock said. "Madison Yanc did an outstanding job on Buttery holding her to just eight points. I think Madison's athleticism really gave Buttery fits all night. Liz Kline and KK Yanc made the Wood kid work for everything she got. Hailee Rodgers had big rebound after big rebound."
After defeating the Rovers, Cambridge will take on Neshannock in the second round. The Lancers are 25-2 this season after defeating Penns Manor in the first round.
Cambridge Springs (54)
Mad. Yanc 10 7-10 27, Mak. Yanc 2 0-3 10, Rauscher 1 7-7 9, Rodgers 1 1-2 6, Wheeler 1 0-0 2.
Totals 15 15-22 54.
Brockway (36)
Wood 4 7-10 18, Buttery 1 3-4 8, Schmader 1 4-4 6, Morelli 2 0-0 4.
Totals 8 14-18 36.
Cambridge Springs;18;6;11;19;—;54
Brockway ;9;7;10;10;—;36
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Mak. Yanc 2, Rodgers; Brockway — Wood.