Saying that Cambridge Springs cross country coach Cathy Shader is excited about the upcoming season would be an understatement.
After losing seven runners to graduation, one would think Shader would be worried about if the returnees will step up, not only with their performance, but with their leadership roles.
Gone this year are Hunter Spaid, Corbin Lehner, Adrian Peterman, Morgan Shaffer, Jackson Mumford, Wesley Porter, Elizabeth Kline and manager Aubrey Klemm.
“That’s a pretty good group,” Shader said about the runners who started in the fifth- and sixth-grade program. “I saw them from beginning to end. “They were hardworking. They embraced the culture.”
But Shader said there is a good group of runners coming up for this year’s season.
“I told this new group they could own this team,” Shader said. “They’re excited about that.”
When you lose student athletes to graduation, unless there is a sibling, you usually lose their parents’ support and participation in the booster club.
But Shader is keeping a positive attitude and is looking forward to what she believes will be an exciting season with returning runners, new runners and parental participation.
“It’s like it’s a new era,” Shader said.
Although there are no returning seniors on the boys or girls team this year, there are experienced runners coming back.
Top returnees on the boys team are juniors Hunter Robinson and Josh Simpson.
Returning sophomores are Nick Finck, Kevin Laniewicz and Tysin Findlay. Findlay is also a member of the golf team and marching band.
Coming on board is senior Jordan McClelland who is joining the team for the first time.
“Jordan has been a super good leader,” Shader said. “He’s showing good leadership skills.”
Also joining the varsity ranks are freshmen Quinn Simmerman, Rowan Feikles, Jason Baer and Christian Muckinhaupt.
The girls team also has Shader excited. Last season, the Blue Devils did not have enough girls to field a team, so there was not any scoring for them.
This year is different. There are eight runners on this year’s team.
“Our top returning runner would be Audrey Bullock,” Shader said.
Bullock, a junior, is a dual-sport athlete for fall, also participating in volleyball.
Joining Bullock are retuning juniors Paige Porter and Penny Lehner.
Sophomore Katlynn Baer returns this year. New on board are sophomore Mariah Peterman and Abbey Laskey. Laskey comes to Cambridge Springs from San Diego, California.
Coming up as freshmen are Amara Vella and Maddy Lehner.
In addition to the 18 varsity runners are six runners at the junior high level. They are eighth-graders Bridget Bullock, Allison Oates, Meredith Wallace and Isaiah Simpson. Seventh-graders are Andrew Dutchcot and Addison Plummer.
The Blue Devil boys finished 4-4 last season. However, the regions have been realigned. Region 3 is composed of 1A schools Cambridge Springs, Maplewood, Cochranton, Saegertown and Rocky Grove. Gone from last season are 2A schools Conneaut, Franklin, Titusville and Oil City, which now form Region 7.
Summer runs and heat acclimation runs are giving Shader hope for a better season this year — for the boys and girls teams.
“It makes me happy at 8 a.m. on a Monday to get 10 to 15 kids turning out to run to prepare for the season,” Shader said. “That shows a lot of dedication.
“That just makes my day. It’s part of what we do.”
Shader said whether a team has large or small numbers, it’s practicing good habits and creating a positive culture that helps kids develop into people, as well as runners.
Shader is also happy to have assistant coach Matt McClellan back for the second year. McClellan is a health and physical education teacher at Cambridge Springs Junior/Senior High School.
“I think we’re a good combo,” Shader said. “We understand each other, and he’s a super addition to the team”
