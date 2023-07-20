The Cambridge Springs Hall of Fame will induct six new members on Aug. 26 at Riverside Golf Course.
The ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Bausch's Service Station in Cambridge Springs or at the Cambridge Springs High School office. Tickets must be purchased by Aug. 20.
This year's class includes Tom Glenn, Rodney Dies, David Anderson, Jodi Sheakley-Wright, Will Boozer and the girls basketball teams from 1974, 75 and 76, collectively.
Glenn, a 1974 graduate of Cambridge Springs High School, excelled on the football and baseball fields. The New Castle native moved to the area in his freshman year and took over placekicking duties as a sophomore. He lettered all three years he played and was an offensive guard, linebacker and kicker. He was named first-team of the Crawford County League and was named to the Coach and Athlete Magazine All-American squad as a kicker during his senior season.
In baseball, Glenn lettered all four years. He was first-team all Crawford County league as a catcher and second baseman during his junior and senior years. He also helped the team win the 1974 Crawford County League title.
Glenn also assisted the basketball team as a team manager in his sophomore, junior and senior years. He routinely practiced as the 10th man on the team due to the team being one man down.
Dies was a three-year starter and letter winner in football and basketball. In football, the 1994 graduate played tight end, linebacker and defensive end. When he graduated, he ranked No. 5 in career catches and was top-10 in sacks and tackles.
In basketball, the 6-foot 6-inch tall center helped his team to three straight French Creek Valley Conference titles and the Class A western final in 1992. He was all-conference his junior and senior years.
Dies returned to his alma mater and volunteered as a girls basketball coach for many years at the elementary and middle school level. He also coached the varsity team from 2017-20 and helped the team win a region title in the 2017-18 season.
Anderson moved to Cambridge Springs during his ninth-grade year and made an immediate impact on the football team. He played quarterback and helped the team to a 6-1-1 record under the tutelage of Mr. Bruno and Mr. Musiek.
The 1962 graduate was a member of the first wrestling team at Cambridge Springs in 1960-61. The Cambridge Springs Resonator stated Anderson had a near perfect record and won the section tournament in his junior and senior years. Anderson wrestled at Slippery Rock University where he was a captain for three of his four years and earned the title of outstanding wrestler.
Anderson helped coach football and wrestling at Cambridge between 1967 and 93 and had many successful years.
Sheakley-Wright earned six letters between volleyball and as a basketball cheerleader. In volleyball, she was a setter and outside hitter and helped the team on district playoff campaigns and multiple tournaments.
As a cheerleader, the 1991 Cambridge Springs graduate helped the squad win the 1991 Keystone State Cheerleading Championships and helped the team place third in 1989. Sheakley-Wright also cheered for the football team as a senior to help prepare for cheerleading at the Division I level, which she accomplished in 1992-93 at the University of Pittsburgh for basketball. She also earned a spot on a semi-professional cheer and dance team, the Erie Wave World Basketball Team, during her sophomore, junior and senior years of high school.
After college, Sheakley-Wright entered the world of bodybuilding and earned professional natural bodybuilding status when she started competing at the age of 42. She has also been a JV and varsity cheer coach.
Boozer, a 1999 graduate of Cambridge Springs, was a three-year starter and letter winner for the boys volleyball team. As a sophomore, Boozer helped his team win the District 10 title. Most memorably, Cambridge came back from a 14-4 deficit against Cochranton on its District title run.
As a junior, the team won the Cambridge Classic, the Meadville Invitational and was ranked as high as No. 2 in the state. Cambridge was the district runner-up and again advanced to the state tournament. Boozer was first-team all-conference, first-team all-district and was awarded Cambridge Springs' most valuable player, as voted on by his teammates.
Boozer against earned all-conference, all-district and most valuable player honors as a senior. He was a two-time all-state selection and played for the Tool City Volleyball Club in 1996 and 97. He was a two-time Pennsylvania Keystone State Game gold medalist and won one bronze medal.
The girls basketball teams from 1974, 75 and 76 won three-straight Crawford County League titles, topped off with a league record of 14-1 in 1976. The 1975 team finished 11-3 and lost in the district semifinals to Sharon Kennedy Christian.
