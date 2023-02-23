Former Cambridge Springs standout and current Wooster College starter Turner Kurt scored his 1,000th collegiate point in Tuesday’s North Coast Athletic Conference quarterfinal playoff game against Oberlin.
Kurt played at Edinboro University before transferring to Wooster before the 2021-22 season. The six-feet 8-inch forward was also named NCAC player of the week for his efforts in the team’s last two regular season games.
Kurt averaged 11.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1 assist, while shooting 69 percent (9-of-13) from the floor. He helped the Fighting Scots win the program’s 19th NCAC tile and give his team the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with a buzzer-beating three-pointer on Saturday.
