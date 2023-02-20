WOOSTER, Ohio — Senior Turner Kurt’s monumental game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer gave The College of Wooster men’s basketball team the North Coast Athletic Conference title outright and clinched the one seed for the upcoming NCAC Tournament.
Kurt’s heroic shot capped the wild ending of Saturday’s 75-74 win over Wabash College at Timken Gymnasium.
Wooster (19-5, 13-3 NCAC), the 19-time NCAC champion, had :02.1 to get off the game winner. The Scots were set up in prime position, thanks to junior JJ Cline showcasing his All-Ohio quarterback skills, which flipped the baseline Wooster had to operate from after Wabash deflected the four-fifths court entry pass out of bounds. Senior Najee Hardaway’s screen gave Kurt a step on Wabash’s (18-7, 11-5 NCAC) Ahmoni Jones, then the Scots’ 6-8 forward’s ball fake kept the Little Giants’ forward from getting back into the picture for a strong contest. After the fake, Kurt dribbled once to his right and drained the biggest shot of his career.
Wabash, which overcame Wooster’s 58-45 advantage with 11:26 remaining, took the 74-72 lead with :02.4 remaining on Josh Whack’s floating jumper from about eight feet out. Vinny Buccilla’s driving layup tied the score at 72 with :35 on the clock, and that marked points 10 and 11 of Wabash’s 13-1 run that ended with Whack’s floater.
Kurt scored a team-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and the senior swished home both of his three-pointers. He was one of four Scots with at least six rebounds on the day. Meredith was next in the scoring column with 11 points and he finished a rebound shy of a double-double. Billings’ well-rounded afternoon featured nine points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Wooster had eight players score at least six points in the win.
Kurt is a 2018 graduate of Cambridge Springs High School and scored more than 1,400 points as a Blue Devil. Kurt is averaging 14.2 points per game this season at Wooster.
