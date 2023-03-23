FAIRVIEW — The Cambridge Springs softball team lost its season opener 4-2 on Wednesday in a non-region battle against Fairview.
Scoring for the Blue Devils was Triniti Caldwell and Jayden Newell. Cambridge had one hit on the day courtesy of Morgan Duntor.
Cambridge Springs is 0-1 this season. The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Cochranton on Tuesday in a Region 2 matchup.
Cambridge Springs (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 3-0-0-0, Boylan 4-0-0-0, Rodgers 2-0-0-0, Harris 3-0-0-0, Simmons 3-0-0-0, Caldwell 2-1-0-0, Mosconi 2-0-0-0, Newell 0-1-0-0, Duntor 2-0-1-0, Fredrychowski 0-0-0-0, Dragosavac 2-0-0-0, Klawuhn 0-0-0-0. Totals 23-2-1-0.
Fairview (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Polach 2-2-1-0, Ginkle 3-0-1-0, DiStefano 2-0-0-0, Ramm 3-0-1-0, Dworek 3-1-1-0, Muson 3-0-1-0, Ortiz 3-0-0-0, Nornhold 3-0-0-0, Terella 2-1-1-0. Totals 14-4-5-0.
Cambridge 010 000 1 — 2 1 0
Fairview 011 020 x — 4 5 1
Records: Cambridge Springs 0-1, Fairview 1-0.
