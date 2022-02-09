RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Riding a three-game losing streak, the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils took care of business against Region 2 foe Maplewood with a convincing 60-37 win on Tuesday.
Cambridge had dropped region games against Saegertown, Eisenhower and Cochranton. The Devils had enough.
“We had a rough last week. We lost three in a row and coach said this was a hurdle for us to get over, but it was more like a mountain. It feels good to get a win, especially in the region,” senior Nathan Held said. “We want to get back to the top. We’re hoping some teams can take care of business so we can get to the No. 1 or No. 2 spot. I think the three in a row did it for us and we wanted to come out strong and put an end to the losing.”
The Blue Devils came out strong to a 20-11 lead after the first quarter. They opened the second quarter even hotter.
After a quick bucket by Parker Schmidt, Held stole a Tiger pass at half-court. There was no one in front of the 6-foot-5 forward and Held hammered a dunk home, complete with a flex towards his teammates. He followed it up by spiking a Tiger shot into the wall for a block, which led to a Hunter Spaid 3-pointer on the other end.
It was quickly 27-11 Cambridge before Maplewood took a timeout.
The Tigers roared back by scoring three straight 3-pointers, all by senior Noah Burk. Burk’s sharpshooting took the momentum away from Cambridge, but Maplewood still trailed 32-24 at halftime.
The PENNCREST schools traded buckets throughout the third quarter, but it was the final period that Cambridge had enough.
Cambridge Springs only allowed two points in the entire fourth quarter, while scoring 16 themselves.
“I thought defensively we had some good streaks. Noah Burk went off in a big way and shot the lights out, but we responded in a big way too,” Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. “I don’t think they scored too many points in the fourth quarter. Our team said ‘this wont happen again. No one will take this from us.’”
Held led the charge with 21 points and recorded a double-double. Held, last season’s Region 2 Player of the Year, accounted for 12 rebounds, seven steals, four assists and two blocks. He was only three steals away from a triple-double, not that it was on his mind.
“When I was young and dumb I thought about individual stuff, but it’s a team effort. We lost two bigs last year and we all have to step up this year,” Held said. “Team first is a lot more important than individual stuff. You can do a lot more as a team.”
Also for Cambridge, Josh Reisenauer scored 13 points and Schmidt added 12. Both players recorded seven rebounds.
“We don’t intentionally try to get anyone the basketball. We just let basketball happen. The team camaraderie and the we don’t care who scores attitude is something we’ve had all season long and I think that will help take us the next step,” Leandro said. “We can’t be concerned with who were feeding the ball to, it’s who is going to make us win tonight. All we care about is the W on the scoreboard.”
Cambridge is now 10-7 overall and 8-3 in Region 2. The Devils host Iroquois on Friday.
For Maplewood, the team is 5-14 overall and 3-8 in the region. Head coach Shawn Rhoades is concerned with the consistency of his squad after last night’s performance.
“We played for 20 minutes they played for 32. A lot of it is experience. They have a good basketball team and defensively they’re a tough matchup. They’re long and athletic and take care of the ball,” Rhoades said. “We had a couple guys come up big. Noah did a great job and shot lights out. We tried to get some turnovers, but we didn’t do a good of enough job at that. Then we turned it over too much, which seems to be our nemesis this year.”
Burk led the Tigers with 20 points, 18 of which came from beyond the arc.
“I’m not against shooting 3s but I don’t want it to be the predominant thing, especially because we usually have an advantage in the post. Credit to them, Parker works hard and Nathan works hard. So you need to work around that and we tried to do that, but the 3s weren’t in the game plan,” Rhoades said. “I jokingly tell the guys not to go to girls games because they let it loose here, which is fine because it works for them, but live and die by the 3. We just need to be more consistent.”
The Tigers play again on Friday at Union City.