All good things come to an end.
That was the case for the Cambridge Springs girls basketball team and its class of seniors.
Cambridge lost to Lakeview 36-33 in the District 10 Class 2A consolation game on Saturday. The loss means the Blue Devils' season is over.
Cambridge's senior class — Makenzie Yanc, Finley Rauscher, Hailee Rodgers, Abby Miller and Jordyn Wheeler — played their final game at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills. The group collected three region titles, a state playoff win and a District 10 title, the only title in program history.
"People can't take away from them that they own the only district championship in school history. That will never be taken from them," Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock said. "Lastly, just the effort they gave in the second half personifies their careers. Just battling and battling and battling. I told them I was really proud of them and if you're going to go out, you have to go out with that effort."
On Saturday, the Blue Devils fell behind early. Lakeview led 11-3 after the first quarter and 19-9 at halftime. Cambridge's offense was stagnant and ineffective. In the second half, the Blue Devils were aggressive and started to look more comfortable on offense.
"We made a few little changes, but more it was about confidence building, things like that," McKissock said. "One of the sophomores tonight didn't know she was playing until we got on the bus. We were a little nervous for her, but I thought she adapted well. Once she got going I thought she did a good job for us. We were proud of her."
The Blue Devils cut Lakeview's lead to four points late in the third quarter and trailed by six after three quarters.
Early in the fourth quarter, Cambridge cut the deficit to three points, thanks to a 3-pointer from Rodgers, and then one point after a mid-range jumper from Rauscher.
Cambridge trailed 32-31 with 4:44 left on the clock. Then, Lakeview stalled. The Sailors held the ball until the 3:30 mark, at which point McKissock pressed his defense. Lakeview played keep away until finally heading to the free throw line with 1:20 left with a one-and-one opportunity.
Lakeview made its first free throw, but missed the second. The Sailors secured an offensive rebound to gain possession and get more points at the free throw line. Cambridge finally earned another possession with about 30 seconds left. Yanc set Brooklynn Cole up for an easy score under the hoop to keep the game within one possession at 36-33.
The Blue Devils got the ball back with about 15 seconds left, but had to settle for a deep 3-point attempt, which fell short with less than a second remaining.
"It was a great effort and I thought we put ourselves in a position to have a chance at the end," McKissock said. "The ball didn't bounce our way a couple times. It looked like it was gonna, but it just didn't. It is what it is."
Yanc led the Blue Devils with 12 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Rodgers added eight points and six rebounds.
Lakeview will advance to the state playoff tournament and play the second seed out of District 9 on March 10.
Lakeview (36)
Seddon 4 1-2 11, Marsteller 3 2-5 9, Peltonen 3 0-0 8, Seddon 2 3-6 7, Olson 0 1-2 1.
Totals 12 8-15 36.
Cambridge Springs (33)
Yanc 4 2-4 12, Rodgers 3 0-0 8, Cole 3 0-1 6, Leandro 1 0-0 3, Zilhaver 1 0-0 2, Rauscher 1 0-0 2.
Totals 14 2-5 33.
Lakeview;11;8;11;6;—;36
Cambridge Springs;3;6;15;9;—;33
3-point goals: Lakeview — Peltonen 2, Seddon 2, Marsteller; Cambridge Springs — Rodgers 2, Leandro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.