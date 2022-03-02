The playoffs are usually win or go home, but that’s not the case today for three Crawford County girls basketball teams.
Cambridge Springs, Cochranton and Maplewood are each guaranteed at least one more game after today’s District 10 Class 2A semifinal round. The top three teams in the bracket will advance to the state playoff tournament.
(2) Maplewood vs. (3) Cambridge Springs
Meadville Area Senior High School, 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Tigers and Lady Blue Devils will meet for third time this season.
The PENNCREST schools are Region 2 rivals and split the regular season series. Cambridge won the first matchup 34-28 and Maplewood won the second game 40-35. Both teams finished 13-1 in the region and were region co-champions.
This is the second season in a row that the team will meet in the district semifinals. Last year, the teams also split the regular season series with Cambridge emerging victorious in the playoffs.
“Our kids are excited for every opportunity to play the game of basketball. We have been around the block long enough to know not to get caught up in rivalry kind of stuff,” Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock said. “We focus on one game at a time and this just happens to be the next game on our schedule.”
Cambridge is led by Edinboro University recruit Madison Yanc with 14.7 points per game. Her sister Makenzie Yanc runs the offense at point guard and averages 11 ppg.
Hailee Rodgers and Finley Rauscher average 9.5 and 6.1 ppg, respectively.
A key for the Lady Blue Devils will be slowing down Maplewood’s high powered offense. Maplewood averages more than 54 points per game and are led by Sadie Thomas at 15.1 ppg.
“What we have taken away from the first two meetings is that Sadie Thomas is a solid ball player and a great kid,” McKissock said. “She will obviously be one of our main focuses defensively.”
The Lady Tigers also have senior Izzy Eimer scoring 12.6 ppg. Liliane Moorhead scored 8.3 ppg and Bailey Varndell turns in 8.1 pgg.
The winner will play the winner of Cochranton — West Middlesex on Saturday for the district championship. The loser will play the loser of that matchup in a third-place game.
(1) West Middlesex vs. (4) Cochranton
Sharon High School, 7:30 p.m.
The Cochranton Lady Cardinals will play top-seeded West Middlesex in the District 10 Class 2A semifinal round.
Cochranton defeated Mercer 60-35 on Saturday to advance to this round. The Cards used a full-court press at points in the game to force turnovers and generate offense, which may be a good idea today.
West Middlesex features two 1,000 point scorers in Carlie Beatty (20.5 ppg) and Emily Anthony (15.7). The Big Reds beat Saegertown 59-22 on Saturday and only have three losses this season.
Cochranton’s Jaylin McGill leads the team at 13.7 ppg and is tough to defend in the paint. Carly Ritcher averages 9.1 ppg and had 56 made 3s on the season.
"We need to keep West Middlesex out of transition and play in the half court. They like the push the ball. We will also need to handle their press and trapping in the half court," Cochranton head coach David Zamperini said. "If we limit TOs and slow them down, we can put ourselves in a position to be successful. We are thinking about the next game. We keep on our focus on the current day, getting better and we will give West Middlesex all we got."
The winner will play the winner of Cambridge Springs — Maplewood on Saturday for the district championship. The loser will play the loser of that matchup in a third-place game.