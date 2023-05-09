CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils held off the Maplewood Tigers at home, winning 4-3 in high school baseball action, Tuesday evening.
Cambridge staved off Maplewood’s attempted comeback after relief pitcher Bryce Kania reached his pitch count in the seventh inning.
The Tigers scored two runs in the sixth to make things a one-run game but Tristan Mazzadra came in to finish for the Blue Devils, putting up two strikeouts to seal the game.
“They gave us a bit of a scare there at the end,” said Cambridge coach Andy Brown. Our pitcher got to his pitch count. So we had to kind of switch things up. Bryce came in, did his job, and then Tristan closed it out at the end.”
Maplewood started off the scoring in the first inning as AJ Proper scored off a sacrifice pop fly from Jacob Woge. Cambridge would tie later in the second after a single from Preston Gorton.
In the third inning, Cambridge took control with complete play on both sides of the ball. Pitcher Brett Kania threw consecutive strikeouts, which kept Maplewood scoreless in the inning, despite having the bases loaded.
On offense, the Blue Devils got hits from Owen Riley, Gunnar Gage and Bradyn Field to take a 4-1 lead in the third. Errors in the field from Maplewood supplemented the offense.
“It was a battle, which we expected,” said Maplewood coach Ken Smock. We just ran short, left a lot of guys on base and couldn't get the key hits when we needed them.”
Maplewood’s rally came in the sixth inning as Woge and Levi Willison hit runners home. But the late pitching change to Mazzadra sealed things in the seventh inning.
“I leaned on Tristan to come in. He’s got some good off-speed stuff and he closed it down. It was a really big win for us,” said Brown.
Overall, this was a tight-knit game between two rival teams with both coaches tipping their caps to one another postgame. This was the last matchup between these two programs this season.
“This is how it should be. You have a little rivalry but you still respect each other. You have a little fun, you smile, you joke around and this is what I like about baseball” added Brown.
Cambridge improved to 8-5 on the season and will play Eisenhower today on the road at 4 p.m. Maplewood dropped to 6-6 and will travel to Iroquois today for a game at 4.
Maplewood (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Proper 3-2-1-0, Reynolds 2-0-1-0, Woge 3-0-1-2, Willison 4-0-3-1, Hochsteler 3-0-0-0, Peterson 4-0-2-0, Hirosky 4-0-1-0, Beuchet 3-0-0-0, Thompson 2-1-0-0. Totals 29-3-9-3
Cambridge Springs (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bry. Kania 1-1-0-0, Gage 3-0-0-1, Bre. Kania 3-0-0-0, Field 2-0-1-0, Jardina 2-1-0-0, P. Gorton 3-0-2-1, J. Gorton 3-0-0-0, Mazzadra 2-1-2-0, Riley 3-1-1-0. Totals 22-4-6-2.
Maplewood 100 00 006 0 — 3 9 2
Cambridge Springs 013 000 x — 4 6 1
BATTING
2B: C — Mazzadra
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Bre. Kania WP 5.0-1-1-3-5, Bry. Kania 1.0-4-2-2-1-1, Mazzadra 1.0-0-0-0-0-2; M— Hochstetler LP 4.0-5-4-1-5-2, Peterson 2.0-1-0-0-2-2.
Records: Maplewood 6-6; Cambridge 8-5.
