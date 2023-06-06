ERIE — The Cambridge Springs softball team battled til the end, adhered to the team motto 'Live by 10' and made head coach Angela Mumford proud in a 13-3 loss to Chartiers-Houston.
The loss at Penn State Behrend came in the first round of the Class 1A PIAA playoffs and ended the Blue Devils season. Cambridge had eight errors and loaded the bases twice without bringing anyone home.
"I asked the girls at the end of the game, 'Did we really live by 10?' Which we did. We supported each other the entire time," Mumford said. "We left too many runners on base and unfortunately couldn't get that clutch hit. Then we had some uncharacteristic errors and when that happens it's just not your day and today wasn't our day."
The score was not indicative of the how the Devils played. Chartiers-Houston led 5-2 entering the top of the seventh inning and an eight-run scoring outburst made the game look more lopsided than it was.
Despite the 13-2 deficit, the Blue Devils did not back down. Senior Hailee Rodgers belted a triple to the right field fence and was brought home by a Morgan Dunton RBI single.
"It shows that we truly do believe in each other and we never think a deficit is too much. We always think we can come back and score," Mumford said. "That's our mentality at Cambridge. I love these girls. I think they had a great season and I am super proud of them."
Cambridge had chances to score, but couldn't get timely hits. In the bottom of the sixth the Devils loaded the bases, but with a loaded count, Chartiers-Houston all-state pitcher Meadow Ferri earned a strikeout to get the Buccaneers out of a bind.
Ferri got the Bucs out of another jam in the bottom of the fifth inning. Three walks loaded the bases, but a well-timed strikeout kept the Blue Devils off the scoreboard.
Cambridge got on the board in the third inning. After a Kylee Miller double, Rodgers hit a double to right field that scored Miller. An error in the outfield nearly allowed Rodgers to score on the play, but she was just barely thrown out at the plate.
Another senior, Maddie Dragosavac, had an RBI double in the sixth inning that scored pinch runner Payton Leandro from first base.
"I told them I was proud of them because they fought," Mumford said. "They fought the whole time. None of those kids gave up. All of those kids did the very best they could and they worked really hard."
In the circle, freshman Kayla Crawford pitched six and a half innings. Before the seventh inning, she allowed three runs with seven strikeouts.
Other freshman that saw a lot of action were Jaydan Simmons, Jayden Newell and Dunton.
"I have seen a ton of growth from her as a pitcher and I am excited to see what her future has in store because she's only a freshman," Mumford said. "At one point today you saw a freshman at short, a freshman on the mound, a freshman behind the plate, a freshman at third base and lots of other young girls playing roles. The future is bright."
Ultimately, it was the final game for eight seniors; Emily Boylan, Jasmine Butters, Jordie Klawhun, Abby Miller, Morgan Harris, Cheyenne Mosconi, Rodgers and Dragosavac.
"No. 1, I will remember their heart. They're the heart of this team and they truly love one another," Mumford said. "You never see them point fingers at each other, they're always supporting each other."
Chartiers-Houston (13)
(AB-R-H-BI) Richey 3-4-2-3, Rush 5-2-2-1, Ferri 4-2-2-2, Riggle 5-1-2-1, Swarrow 4-2-0-0, Walton 4-0-0-0, Watkins 3-1-0-1, Almo 4-10-0-0, Fetsko 4-0-0-0. Totals 36-13-8-8.
Cambridge Springs (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 1-1-0-0, Boylan 2-0-0-0, Rodgers 2-1-2-1, Dunton 3-0-1-0, Mosconi 4-0-1-0, Dragosavac 4-0-1-1, Harris 3-0-0-0, Caldwell 2-0-0-0, Simmons 0-0-0-0, Newell 0-0-0-0, Zilhaver 1-0-0-0, Klawuhn 0-0-0-0, Leandro 0-1-0-0, Fredrychowski 0-0-0-0, Eaglen 0-0-0-0. Totals 24-3-6-2.
Chartiers-Houston 200 120 8 — 13 8 2
Cambridge Springs 001 001 1 — 3 6 8
BATTING
2B: CH — Rush, Ferri, Riggle; CS — Dragosavac.
3B: CH — Rush; CS — Rodgers, Miller.
HR: CH — Richey.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CH — Ferri 7-6-3-1-15-6; CS — Rodgers 1.2-2-2-2-4-2, Crawford 5.2-6-11-6-7-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.