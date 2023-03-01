Cambridge Springs played an uncharacteristic brand of basketball in its 63-42 loss to Erie First Christian Academy on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils couldn't buy a bucket, turned the ball over and were out-rebounded in the District 10 Class 2A semifinal game at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills.
In the first quarter, though, the teams were nearly even. Cambridge Springs senior Josh Reisenauer drilled two 3-pointers and finished with nine points to help his team trail 17-16 after the first.
That's when everything changed. The Blue Devils committed eight turnovers in the second quarter. When Cambridge did attempt a shot, it was like someone put a lid on the basket. Cambridge scored two points in the quarter. They came at the free throw line with 5.6 seconds left from Parker Schmidt.
As if the quarter couldn't get worse, on Erie First's possession following Schmidt's three throws, Cambridge starting guard Ethan Counasse came up limping with an ankle injury in the final seconds of the half. Counasse played limited minutes in the second half.
Despite the offensive struggles, Cambridge only trailed 30-18 at halftime.
"All season long we've fought injures and illness and we've come back before. It's the Cambridge way, and we'll do it again," Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. "I have no doubt we'll come back fighting hard. These boys are a passionate group and I have no doubt they'll come back fighting."
The third quarter was more of the same. Erie First outscored Cambridge 12-5 in the quarter and led 42-23 entering the fourth.
Reisenauer converted on a couple tough shots in the fourth quarter to score nine over the final eight minutes, but Erie First stayed well ahead of the Devils and kept any idea of a comeback at bay.
Erie First's Avery Collins led all scorers with 20 points. Xnyiue Liu added 16 points. Anthony Collins scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and five steals.
The Eagles will play Mercer for a District 10 championship on Friday.
For Cambridge, Reisenauer scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds. Owen Riley added 14 points.
The loss puts Cambridge in a consolation game against Region 2 rival Eisenhower on Friday. The top three teams in the 2A bracket advance to the state playoffs and the Devils are in a win or go home situation.
"Some you win, some you learn. Hopefully we learn from this one and move forward," Leandro said. "We have a tough game with Eisenhower on Friday. We have to get ourselves back up and keep fighting."
In the regular season series against Eisenhower, Cambridge won 59-47 and 61-58. The Knights lost to Mercer 61-53 on Tuesday.
Erie First (63)
Collins 7 3-4 20, Liu 6 2-3 16, Collins 4 4-4 12, Jong 5 0-0 10, Riley 1 1-2 3, Ferigato 1 0-0 2.
Totals 24 10-13 63.
Cambridge Springs (42)
Reisenauer 7 2-4 19, Riley 5 2-2 14, Schmidt 1 3-4 5, Leib 0 2-2 2, Campbell 1 0-0 2.
Totals 14 9-12 42.
Erie First;17;13;12;21;—;63
Cambridge Springs;16;2;5;19;—;42
3-point goals: Erie First — Collins 3, Liu; Cambridge Springs — Reisenauer 3, Riley 2.
