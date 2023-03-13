MORRISDALE — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team lost to West Branch 67-39 on Saturday to close its season.
Cambridge, the third seed from District 10, played at West Branch High School to take on the second seed from District 6 in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
The Blue Devils kept it close early and trailed 7-5 after the first quarter. From there, West Branch outscored Cambridge 60-34 over the final three quarters.
"We're sad to see the season end, but the accomplishments of this group of boys is to be commended," Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. "It was such a great group of boys to work with this season. They worked hard for every win."
Cambridge senior Josh Reisenauer led the Devils with 17 points. Fellow seniors Ethan Counasse and Brady Campbell added seven and four points, respectively. It was the final game for four seniors on the roster, Reisenauer, Counasse, Campbell and Ben Lieb.
"The seniors will be missed, but the legacy of excellence they have established will live on in the underclassmen as they step into their roles next season," Leandro said. "The seniors leave with three undefeated region championships, a District 10 final and three state playoff runs.
I know Brady, Ben, Ethan and Josh will do some amazing things after graduation. They are hard-working, confident and determined."
Cambridge Springs ended its season 19-7 overall.
Cambridge Springs (39)
Counasse 3 1-2 7, Reisenauer 8 0-0 17, Schmidt 1 2-4 4, Troutman 1 0-0 3, Campbell 1 2-4 4, Riley 2 0-0 4.
Totals 16 5-10 39.
West Branch (67)
Colton 3 0-0 7, Evans 3 2-3 8, Koleno 8 2-3 19, Tiracardia 4 2-4 10, Kolesar 2 6-6 11, McGanigal 4 0-0 12.
Totals 24 12-16 67.
Cambridge Springs;5;8;14;12;39
West Branch;7;21;21;18;67
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Reisenauer, Troutman; West Branch — McGanigal 4, Colton, Koleno, Kolesar.
