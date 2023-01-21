CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — When Cambridge Springs and Saegertown take the floor it is always an emotional game.
The high schools are about eight miles away on Route 19 and it's clear each team wants to best its rival. On Friday night at The Devils Den, Cambridge bested Saegertown 57-48.
"It was an emotional high and low roller coaster tonight," Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. "As far as effort goes, I think every single night whether it be a practice or a game we play hard and their effort is never in doubt. I never doubted their effort tonight, at all."
That effort was reflected on the glass. Cambridge out-rebounded Saegertown 37-21.
The rebounding advantage, combined with 12 Saegertown turnovers, gave the Blue Devils plenty of opportunities to score.
"The kids did a nice job owning the glass," Leandro said. "Parker (Schmidt) and his company took care of business."
Cambridge Springs held a 25-14 lead in the mid-second quarter. The Panthers responded with a big run to close the half, but senior Josh Reisenauer drilled mid-range buzzer beater to send his team into the locker room with momentum.
"There were some things in the beginning of the game that took us out of what we like to do," Saegertown head coach Chris Greco said. "We had some kids in different positions, battled back and gave up a basket right before halftime. Then we battled back to within three points in the third, but it felt like we were facing an uphill battle all night. They did a very good job on the glass."
Reisenauer was on fire all night. He had 16 points in the first half and nine rebounds.
"I knew coming into the game I would need to have a lot of energy and give my teammates that energy. Without that energy, we weren't going to be able to take home the win," Reisenauer said. "I knew it was going to be a big crowd, a lot of noise, so I wanted to bring up that energy to keep us going."
Saegertown battled in the third quarter and cut the Cambridge lead to 39-37, but the Blue Devils went on a run to close the quarter.
Cambridge Springs held the lead for the entire final quarter. The Panthers cut the deficit to four points, but never any closer.
Reisenauer helped seal the victory when with a couple of minutes left, he stole a pass and converted a one-handed slam dunk in front of the Saegertown student section. He celebrated with a yell and a flex to energize his team and boost the Devils' home court advantage.
"The feeling of getting a dunk, I don't know, I can't explain it," Reisenauer said. "In a game like this, the rivalry and how big their fan section was. I couldn't hold myself back."
The senior guard led all scorers with 30 points. He added 11 rebounds and five steals.
Cambridge Springs stayed undefeated in the region and is 5-0 in Region 3 action. The Blue Devils will host Cochranton on Tuesday for another region game.
Saegertown was paced by Brady Greco with 18 points. The Panthers are 4-2 in the region and host Jamestown on Wednesday.
"We need to get ready for the second half of the season. I told them 'we no longer have control of our own destiny so you have to play every time you step foot on the floor and hold serve. That means on the road and at home now,"' Greco said. "We've dug ourselves into a little bit of a hole."
Saegertown (48)
Greco 8 1-1 18, Shaffer 3 5-9 11, Zirkle 3 2-3 8, Jones 2 1-2 5, Young 1 1-2 3, Huson 1 0-0 3.
Totals 18 10-17 48.
Cambridge Springs (57)
Reisenauer 14 2-2 30, Schmidt 3 2-7 8, Riley 1 4-7 7, Counasse 1 4-6 6, Troutman 2 1-2 5, Campbell 0 1-2 1.
Totals 21 14-26 57.
Saegertown;8;12;15;13;—;48
Cambridge Springs;11;21;12;13;—;57
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco, Young; Cambridge Springs — Riley.
Records: Saegertown 10-5, 4-3 Region 3; Cambridge Springs 9-4, 5-0 Region 3.
