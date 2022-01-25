Cambridge Springs — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team defeated Union City 41-18 in a Region 2 matchup on Monday.
The Blue Devils improve to 8-2 overall, and 5-0 in their region, whereas the Lady Bears fall to 5-6 overall, and 2-3 in region action.
Hailee Rodgers paced Cambridge Springs with 11 points. She excelled at garnering fouls, which led her to go a perfect 6-for-6 at the charity stripe, and added in three steals.
“We are looking to get after it all the time and hustle,” Rodgers said. “(Head) coach (Ryan McKissock) looks at jump balls and steals and our defense. That’s what we preached the whole entire time. We came out on top with that because we hustled and that’s what kept us in the game.”
The defense shined as Rodgers was backed by her teammates Madison Yanc and Makenzie Yanc. Madison nearly racked up a double-double as she picked up nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Makenzie nearly finished with a triple-double as she had an eye-popping 11 steals with seven boards. The sisters also drilled in nine points each.
Even though Cambridge Springs had more than doubled the Union City point total, and limited the Lady Bears to no more than six points a quarter, as well as a one-point third quarter, the statistics do not tell the full story.
Union City played an extremely physical game to the point where two of the Lady Bears, Michayla Magee and Abby Tingley, fouled out of the contest, much to the delight of Cambridge’s bench. Furthermore, although the Yancs had tremendous performances, Union City successfully tired out the Blue Devils by the end of the match.
McKissock elaborated on these factors and commended the Lady Bears on their effort against his team.
“We have a target on our back now and the kids aren’t used to that,” McKissock said. “We have to come to play every night and tonight it looked like we took (Union City) lightly.”
Cambridge Springs looks to maintain its perfect record in their region as they will tip-off back at home on Thursday versus Seneca at 7 p.m.