SAEGERTOWN — The Cambridge Springs softball team beat Saegertown 22-11 in a Region 2 game at Bertram Park on Thursday.
Cambridge took an early 5-0 lead in the first inning. The Blue Devils were kept off the base paths until the fifth inning when the Devils scored 11 runs. Cambridge was aided by one wild pitch and three errors in the inning.
Saegertown belted two home runs in the losing effort, one from Maggie Triola and Natalie Halsey.
Pitching statistics were not available.
Both teams are 1-1 overall. The Blue Devils are 1-0 in region action and is scheduled to host Girard on Saturday. Saegertown is 1-1 in the region and is scheduled to play at Maplewood on Tuesday.
Cambridge Springs (22)
(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 4-1-1-0, Boylan 4-1-0-0, Rodgers 5-0-3-0, No. 5 0-3-0-0, Simmons 5-3-2-0. Caldwell 2-3-0-0, Mosconi 3-0-0-0, Leandro 0-3-0-0, Harris 2-0-2-0, Klawuhn 0-4-0-0, Dragosavac 3-2-1-0, Newell 5-1-2-0, Crawford 0-1-0-0. Totals 33-22-11-0.
Saegertown (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Braymer 5-2-1-0, Arblaster 5-0-1-0, Mook 3-1-1-0, Obenrader 3-0-2-0, Pratt 0-3-0-0, Paris 4-0-0-0, Gregor 3-0-0-0, Triola 4-1-3-0, Thompson 2-1-0-0, Halsey 4-3-3-0. Totals 33-11-11-0.
Cambridge Springs 500 0(11)6 — 22 11 3
Saegertown 013 230 2 — 11 11 3
BATTING
2B: CS — Rodgers, Harris; S — Braymer, Obenrader.
3B: S — Obenrader.
HR: S — Triola, Halsey.
Records: Cambridge Springs 1-1, 1-0 Region 2; Saegertown 1-1, 1-1 Region 2.
