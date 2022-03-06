ALTOONA — Seven members of the Meadville Bulldog wrestling team made the trip to Altoona to compete in the Northwest Region 3A tournament on Friday and Saturday — and one wrestler will advance to the state tournament.
“Not only us, but all the D10 teams got it handed to us a bit. The teams that brought a lot of guys down there didn’t advance more than a couple. The competition level was unbelievable,” Meadville head coach Barry Anderson said. “It’s hard to have success down there if you don’t have experience and that kind of showed.
The top three in each weight class will advance to the state tournament on March 10-12 in Hershey’s Giant Center.
Meadville’s only representation in Hershey will be senior Griffin Buzzell. Buzzell, ranked tenth in the state according to Flowrestling, lost his first match in a fall to Selingrove’s Tucker Teats.
Buzzell would need to win his next four matches to keep his season alive — and he did. He pinned Erie’s Toa Mata’afa grove in 1:20, won a 4-0 decision over Sebastian Robinson of Williamsport and pinned Central Mountains’s Damien Galentine in 2:09.
The 189 pounder fought his way into the third-place match against Teats, the wrestler that defeated Buzzell on Friday. He pinned Teats in 1:49 to punch his ticket to Hershey next weekend.
“We were all a little shocked he lost that first round. When they wrestled again he didn’t waste any time in taking him to the ground. He turned him early and almost got the pin in the first. He completely dominated him,” Anderson said. “I think he wanted to prove the first match was a fluke. He showed what kind of wrestler he is and his character winning four straight. I know he would have liked to be a region champion but the ultimate goal is to make it to states and he did that.”
One other Bulldog wrestler placed at regions, 106 pounder Ben Fuller.
Fuller was defeated by Landyn Lukens of Selinsgrove in the opening round and then rattled off three straight wins by fall. That set up a matchup with Lukens, again.
The Bulldog freshman beat Lukens 4-0 to advance to the fifth-place match where he lost to General McLane’s Teige Berger 7-2.
Five other Meadville wrestlers were at the tournament — Caleb Anderson (113), Mark Dait (126), Brighton Anderson (138), Westin Chess (152) and Ty Tidball (172). The wrestlers went a combined 5-10 over the weekend.
With only one senior on the team (Buzzell), bringing seven to regions is a good sign for the program, Anderson said.
“We had five kids win a match, that’s something we can build on,” Anderson said. “I am excited about the future. Now that we’ve brought a lot of kids to regionals they know what to expect and how to prepare for it.”