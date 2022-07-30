It’s common for boys soccer players to kick for the football team.
It’s also becoming more common for girls to kick for the football team.
However, what Maplewood senior Sadie Thomas is doing isn’t so common.
Thomas is a standout for the Lady Tigers volleyball team. The 5-foot-9-inch outside hitter was named all-state as a sophomore and junior. She is also returning for her second season as the starting kicker on the football team.
Though last season was her first experience on a football field, she was a quick study. She tallied 15 points for the Tigers. She converted on nine extra points and was 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts.
“I’ve played soccer since I was five years old and I’ve always loved soccer, but I chose the direction of volleyball,” Thomas said. “Football was the closest thing to it and I’ve always always steered away because of volleyball and Sheila (Bancroft, volleyball coach) not being for possibly getting tackled.”
It was Bancroft that suggested Thomas kick for the football team, even if she did so halfheartedly. During an open gym, Thomas found a football and asked her coach if she could kick it.
“I don’t think she thought anything of it, but she said ‘no, don’t kick it in the gym. If you want to kick a football go kick for the football team,’” Thomas said. “I took it seriously and she was like, ‘Oh, OK.’”
“I told her to go for it and put the idea in her head. I was a bit surprised she actually did it though,” Bancroft said. “She only has one chance in her life to do this so I’m not gonna hold her back.”
Bancroft is entering her 35th year as head coach of the girls volleyball team, but this is the first time she’s had a player also on the football team. Is Bancroft worried about Thomas getting hurt on the gridiron?
“You always have that worry, but I’ve had kids get hurt in gym class too,” Bancroft said. “You can’t hold them back and have to let them live their lives.”
With the green light from Bancroft, Thomas dove headfirst into football to the delight of the coaching staff.
“As soon as Sheila gave the go ahead I was all for it. She’s the second female kicker we’ve had here in about ten years (Brianna Proudfoot, 2014),” former head coach Bryan Borkovich said. “We knew she would put the time and effort into being the best she could because that’s the kind of person and athlete she is. We were pumped to have her.”
Assistant coach Robert Finkbeiner typically helps Thomas practice. Finkbeiner said there was no learning curve for the Maplewood standout.
“Sadie immediately picked up kicking a football. We learned that she had spent several years playing soccer so it was not a drastic change for her to kick a football too. She has pretty much excelled from the beginning,” Finkbeiner said. “If anything she has only continued to improve and increase her distance entering this upcoming season while practicing this summer.”
Thomas’ accuracy was a welcome sight for the coaches. According to Borkovich, the team had several players try and kick in 2020 but no one was up to the task. She filled a void and was essential, Borkovich said.
It’s clear Thomas is a great athlete.
She’s a two-time all-state volleyball player and 1,000-point scorer on the girls basketball team before her senior year kicks off.
Is it possible Thomas gets on the field at a position other than kicker?
Not so fast.
There is a strict no-contact rule Bancroft established to protect her star player.
“She said I will not be doing kickoffs because of potential contact. Also once I get tackled I am done,” Thomas said. “The couple times I almost got tackled in practice the coaches gave the boys what for.”
Just because Thomas isn’t allowed to play other positions, it doesn’t mean the football coaches can’t be hopeful.
“I would say she is probably the best athlete in the school. We wished all the time, but sadly she is not able to do that. I think if we really asked her to she would, though,” Borkovich said. “She’s just that type of person that would do whatever she can to help the team.”
Finkbeiner agreed with his former head coach.
“Because Sadie is an incredible athlete, I have joked that I’d wish she could play linebacker or safety for us,” Finkbeiner said. “Her drive to compete along with an outstanding work ethic is something that we wish more of our players adopted. We’re lucky to have her on our team.”
Thomas is committed to football, but volleyball remains her primary sport. Juggling both schedules hasn’t been an issue though.
“There’s never been any problems. I finish with volleyball practice then go to the football field for 15 to 30 minutes,” Thomas said. “The football coaches are really nice about working around my volleyball schedule. The only time there was an issue was when we had a Friday game scheduled for volleyball last year.”
This season will be a bit different because Borkovich stepped down as head coach in the winter and Jason Wargo will be head coach this season.
“Sadie has been working very hard on both volleyball and kicking this summer and we are excited and blessed to have her back,” Wargo said.
Thomas is excited to be back on the sidelines this fall.
“It’s pretty entertaining watching on the sidelines. It’s a different feel than the stands. I am more in tune with the game and I’ve learned a lot so it’s easier to follow and understand what’s happening.
“I’ve met with coach Wargo a couple times and he seems like a very knowledgeable man on the game. I’m excited to see where the season goes with the new head coach. It’s also nice having some of the previous coaches back. It will be a fun season.”
