The Meadville boys soccer team beat Fort LeBoeuf 5-0 in a non-region season and home opener on Monday at Bender Field.
Meadville led 4-0 at halftime and coasted to victory in the second half.
Graham Shelhaas had a hat trick in the first half. He scored a goal six minutes into the match off an assist from freshman Vance Hohmann.
Logan Shaw scored unassisted three minutes later. Later in the half, Shelhaas was assisted by Kael Armstrong and then connected on a header late in the half.
“At halftime I let the lads know that we left a lot out there and although our possession improved since our scrimmage with Girard, we could be doing better,” Meadville head coach Jim Miller said. “In the second half we improved our possession, but didn’t have the intensity to score. Ft. LeBoeuf fought tooth and nail to not let us put anymore in until about 10 minutes left in the game when Shelhaas found freshman Elijah Miller for his first high school goal.”
With the win, Meadville is 1-0 on the season and will host cross-county rival Conneaut on Wednesday in another non-region match.
In goal, Simon Farrelly-Jackson was credited with a shutout.
