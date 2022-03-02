NEW CASTLE — The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team defeated Neshannock 5-1 on Tuesday to conclude the regular season.
Michael Mahoney scored four goals to lead the way for the ‘Dogs. Cam Arpin added a goal and Trevor Kessler had three assists.
On Monday, Meadville lost to Thomas Jefferson 11-6. Mahoney scored four goals and Zack Schepner scored two.
On the season, Mahoney has 56 goals and 43 assists for 99 total points. Rocco Tartaglione has 61 points and Trevor Kessler has 40.
“With one more point Michael Mahoney will join a pretty exclusive club in our program’s history,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “I am pleased with Rocco’s and Trevor’s development offensively as well.”
Overall, the team finished with a 21-18-1 record and a 12-7 record in PIHL games.
Meadville will play Penn-Trafford in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont.