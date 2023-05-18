The Meadville boys lacrosse team defeated Conneaut 19-3 on senior night Wednesday at Bender Field in a lopsided Region 1 game.
The Bulldogs celebrated their five seniors, Oliver Przepiora, Stephon Taylor, Matthew Skornick, Luca DiRienzo and Ian Whistler with a big win.
Junior defender Cooper Breckenridge sang the national anthem, and his rendition must have been the perfect pump-up for Meadville as the Bulldogs scored eight goals in the opening quarter.
“He did amazing,” said Meadville head coach Charlie Anderson regarding Breckenridge’s singing. “I know he went to states for singing and we’re real proud of him. It takes a lot of guts to get up there and do that.”
Meadville saw goals from Cody Schwab, Logan Shaw, Zach Schepner, Ben Hilson, another from Schwab and a hat-trick in the first quarter by Gino Giliberto.
“Everybody played well. It was a good game, especially when you score 19,” added Anderson.
Zone time isn’t measured in high school lacrosse, but if it was, it would have been obvious that the field was tilted in Meadville’s favor. Conneaut barely escaped their own zone and the Bulldogs ran up the score.
In the second, Shaw, DiRienzo, Robert Mahoney and Cole Sobolewski all scored. Mahoney had two and Schwab would also complete his hat trick.
Conneaut finally broke free and scored their first goal of the game in the third quarter. Devin Miller went on to score three goals for a hat trick.
“He’s just doing what he is good at,” said Conneaut head coach Chris Fritch. “It feels like he was the only one who wanted to hold onto the ball today.”
Meadville finished off the game with more scoring. Gilberto, DiRienzo and Mahoney completing a hat trick ended the game at 19-3.
The 6-3 Meadville Bulldogs will play McDowell on the road in their final game of the regular season on Friday at 6 p.m. before awaiting the playoffs.
“When you get a lead like that it is hard to reign in some of these kids,” said Anderson. “But we need to focus on the next game being McDowell and then having the playoffs coming up.”
Conneaut, who is not playoff bound with a 0-9 record, will play Hickory on Friday at 7 p.m. in Hermitage. Fritch hopes his team can put everything together in their last game.
“We just want to put it all together. It seems like we have good things in one game and other good things in another. We just want to put it all together for one final game. We can do it, and we can win,” Fritch said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.