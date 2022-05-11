The Meadville boys volleyball team swept Saegertown 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-19) in a region tilt on Tuesday to keep its undefeated season alive at 10-0 overall and 8-0 in region play.
Before the match, the Bulldogs celebrated senior night at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills and the team carried energy from the festivities into the first set.
Two straight Saegertown net infractions, a Mitch McKain ace and a Cameron Schleicher block gave the ’Dogs a 4-0 lead and momentum in front a loud home crowd.
After a Saegertown timeout, the Panthers settled into their offense and chipped away at the deficit. A Conrad Williams kill brought the Panthers within one at 6-5, but it was the closest the team would come.
The Bulldogs stayed ahead throughout the whole set, though the Panthers threatened late. Two Meadville hitting errors made it 22-20 in favor of the Bulldogs, but two Saegertown errors and a huge kill from senior Julian Jones put the first set on ice for Meadville.
“I feel like there’s always a little extra motivation for every senior on their senior night,” Jones said. “You’re nervous even though you’ve done this a million times as a senior, but it’s your senior night so there’s definitely a little pressure there. We played a good game.”
The second set was all Meadville from the jump. The Bulldogs led 14-4 and stayed hot en-route to a 25-12 win. The set was capped off with Jones ace.
“We stayed aggressive all the time and played smart. We didn’t always rip the ball and we used our hands on the block,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft. “We mixed it up really well with tips and played all around good volleyball.”
In the third and final set, Saegertown put together stretches of solid play but mistakes kept the team from getting too close.
“We have way too many unforced errors right now, way too many. We shoot ourselves in the foot a lot. We get going and get some momentum and boom something happens,” Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. “It’s not like one thing. One play it’s a passing error, the next play is a hitting error and the next play it’s a service error. We were at 21-18 in the third set and made three errors in a row. That shouldn’t be happening at this point in the season.”
Saegertown’s late errors gave Meadville a 24-19 advantage. Senior Caden Mealy delivered an ace to end the match.
“We’ve been playing well lately. With Saegertown on the court it’s always a big match,” Bancroft said. “We know they’re gonna give us everything they have and we need to match their momentum and we did.”
Despite the loss, it wasn’t all bad for Saegertown.
“I thought at times we passed the ball well and ran a pretty good offense. We probably had more blocks tonight than in a lot of our matches we’ve played so our blocking was probably one of our strong suits tonight when it really hasn’t been,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think we served too bad. We missed a few, but I thought we got some more points of our serves tonight than we have been getting.”
The team was ranked No. 7 in the state in Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s latest poll. Leading the Panthers on Tuesday was Jaden Wilkins who tallied 10 digs, eight kills and two blocks while Williams recorded 10 kills, five digs and two blocks. Orchestrating the offense was Brady Greco with 22 assists.
Saegertown is now 7-4 overall and 6-3 in region games. The team’s losses have come against Meadville, McDowell and twice to Cochranton. There is a good chance Saegertown will draw either Meadville or Cochranton in the district tournament in two weeks.
“I think athlete wise we are right there with them. We need to cut out the mistakes,” Johnson said. “We need to find something inside of us. Dig a little deeper than we have been. We need to get a little bit I would say, a little bit of cockiness and a little bit of confidence.”
Meadville, ranked No. 1 in the state, has won seven straight matches against Saegertown dating back to 2018. Saegertown’s last win against Meadville came in the 2017 district playoffs.
The Bulldogs were led by Jackson Decker with nine kills. Jones and Schleicher added eight and six, respectively. Mealy dished 25 assists.
“We didn’t pass as well as I thought we could have,” Bancroft said. “We served well. We could run a faster offense — I thought we missed a few times and there were a few things we could have done a bit better on that end.”
Meadville is back in action today at Cathedral Prep at 7 p.m. while Saegertown will host McDowell today at 7 p.m.