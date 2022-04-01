The Cardinals kept it close but ultimately the Bulldogs were too much at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills on Thursday night.
Meadville swept Crawford County rival Cochranton 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-16) in a battle of the heavy weights. Meadville is currently ranked first in the state in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, while Cochranton is ranked fourth.
Cochranton had the defending District 10 champions on the ropes early as the Cards came out red hot and firing. The team’s offense kept the ‘Dogs out of their usual rhythm, but Meadville held a 16-20 lead late in the first set.
Cochranton’s Kyle Hoffman responded with a kill and junior Andrew Custead had four consecutive killer serves that the Bulldogs failed to side-out. Cochranton took a 21-20 lead and forced Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft to call a timeout.
“We just try to slow the pace of the game down. We were having a bunch of errors and they were serving tough and it took us out of our side-out game,” Bancroft said. “We do shift people around once in a while, but it’s really just to freeze the server a bit.”
The stoppage of play worked and allowed Meadville to side-out Custead’s serve and get into their offense. Though, the Red Birds still had momentum, for now.
A Landon Homa spike gave the Cards a 24-23 lead, but Meadville gutted it out.
All-state outside hitter Julian Jones hammered a spike to even the game before Caden Mealy’s ace gave the team the advantage. A second Jones kill gave Meadville a first set win.
Allowing the set to fall through their fingertips hurt Cochranton.
“I think that would have helped us out a lot. I told the guys we have to find a way to win that no matter what the situation is,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “It just takes some grit there.”
The second set played out like the first. The two Crawford Central schools took turns pounding the ball into the other side of the court, but Meadville seemed to always be a couple points ahead.
The Bulldogs led 19-16 before Cochranton made another run. A couple of points from Homa, a kill from Chase Miller and a huge block by Louden Gledhill knotted the game at 20s. It also prompted Bancroft to call another timeout.
The timeout worked like a charm and the ‘Dogs took the set off a Jackson Decker kill for the final point.
Meadville controlled the third set from start to finish with a healthy lead throughout. It took until the final set for Meadville to settle into a groove, though.
“They run a nice offense and have a nice team over there. Our first contact on a lot of balls weren’t as good as they could have been so then we’re not as insistent as we should be on offense and it was hard to get in to a flow,” Bancroft said. “But it’s a good team and when you play good teams they get you out of sorts.”
Decker led Meadville with 15 kills, seven digs and three aces. Jones had nine kills and six digs. Mealy recorded 30 assists.
Meadville advanced to 2-0 on the year. The Bulldogs will host Farrell on Tuesday.
Cochranton fell to 0-2 on the season, but the record may not be indicant of how the team’s been playing.
“We feel pretty good about the way we played today, and I don’t think they should be sweeping us,” Cierniakoski said. “We should go down swinging and take a game. Looking forward we probably need to pass a bit better and clean up some errors.”
Leading Cochranton was Hoffman with nine kills and nine digs. Gledhill and Homa added six and five kills, respectively. Greyson Jackson dished 11 assists while Custead had 10. Dawson Carroll had nine digs.
The Cardinals will host Cathedral Prep on Tuesday at the Bird Cage.