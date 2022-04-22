COCHRANTON — The Meadville boys volleyball team showed why it’s ranked first in the state in a sweep of Crawford County rival Cochranton at the Bird Cage on Thursday.
Meadville, ranked first according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, opened the match on a 15-3 run. The start gave the ‘Dogs a 1-0 lead in the match before the Cardinals, ranked No. 4, knew what hit them.
“That’s been kind of our thing so far. We’ve been starting slow against teams. We dropped the first set against Erie First on Tuesday,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “We’ve done the same thing a couple matches now, starting out slow. We know we need to work on it and at practice right after we warm up we’re gonna get after it.”
Meadville weathered two Cochranton rallies in the second and third sets for a 3-0 win (25-13, 26-24, 25-20). The win was Meadville’s fifth straight against Cochranton, a streak that dates back to 2019.
“I think we’re always amped up to play Cochranton. They’re a really good team and our guys know them well. They play against them a lot in the offseason,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “Our guys have the heart to win all the time and they up their level when it’s a tough team.”
The level of play was sky high for the ‘Dogs early on. After the big first set win, the team was up 16-9 in the second set and seemed to be in total control of the game.
Then the Red Birds put their rally caps on.
Cochranton chipped away at the deficit before trailing 23-20. Landon Homa buried a spike and set up senior Andrew Custead to serve. Custead delivered back-to-back aces to amp the fans up and tie the game at 23.
Serve errors from both teams knotted the score at 24 before all-state outside hitter Julian Jones earned consecutive kills to put the set away for the Bulldogs.
The third set played out similarly. The teams played even early before Meadville took the lead. The Bulldogs controlled the middle of the set before Cochranton edged back into it and trailed 20-19. From there, Meadville went on a 5-1 run to complete the sweep.
On the season, Cochranton is 0-2 against Meadville and 0-6 in total sets.
“I don’t know if it’s a mental thing. They know they can play with them. Even though we started slow, Meadville started out looking really good and made very few errors,” Cierniakoski said. “Once they settled in and we did the same, that’s what it should look like in games two and three. It should be a lot more back and forth.”
Two Cardinals orchestrated the offense in Custead and Greyson Jackson. Custead dished 14 assists and Jackson had 12. Kyle Hoffman led the attack with seven kills and added eight digs. Libero Dawson Carroll recorded ten digs and Homa poured in a seven dig, six kill effort.
Cochranton is now 5-3 overall and 3-1 in region play. The Cardinals play at Cambridge Springs on Tuesday.
“I definitely know that we should be preventing them from coming in here on our home floor and sweeping us, but they’re a good team and I still know that our guys will figure it out,” Cierniakoski said. “Districts is coming right around the corner.”
Meadville is undefeated on the season with a 7-0 mark and is 5-0 in the region. The win pushes Bancroft’s record at Meadville to 47-1.
“We try not to be complacent. We talk about that all the time, about never being satisfied,” Bancroft said. “They work hard in practice all the time and when they come into matches and even when they play a team that’s maybe not Cochranton’s caliber, they work hard.”
Three Bulldogs finished with double-double performances. Jones had 22 digs and 13 kills while fellow all-state outside hitter Jackson Decker tallied 19 kills and 12 digs. Setter Caden Mealy passed for 32 assists and added 14 digs.
Meadville will host Fort LeBoeuf on Tuesday.
Another point of contention in the Meadville-Cochranton rivalry — Bancroft and Cierniakoski were teammates at Maplewood High School in the late 2000s — both all-state players in their own right. Do the former Maplewood Tigers ever chat about their current teams battling each other?
“We text all the time,” Bancroft said. “We’re good friends and the thing is now he lives in Meadville and I live in Cochranton, so we joke that I’ll ride the bus with him home or he’ll ride our bus home so we don’t have to drive back and forth.”
Cierniakoski was less than jovial when asked if he and Bancroft ever discussed their situation.
“Not really,” Cierniakoski said. “Not anymore.”