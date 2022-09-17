The Meadville Bulldogs played their brand of football Friday night at Bender Field.
The 'Dogs brand of football starts with defense and allows the offense to run all over the field, which is exactly what happened in the 69-7 win against Titusville.
"I'm really happy with the way we came out and played tonight. We knew coming in Titusville was nobody to be overlooked," Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. "They have a lot of athletes, big linemen and we'd seen them play tough football on film. We knew we'd have to do what we do, play our brand of football and get after them."
Meadville got after Titusville from the kickoff. After a hands to the face call gave the Rockets a first down, the Bulldogs' defense forced a punt. Titusville made the mistake of punting to the electrifying Khalon Simmons.
Simmons caught the punt on the run and it was off to the races. He sprinted down the sideline, made the punter miss the tackle, then reversed field and beat everyone else to the end zone. Meadville led 7-0 about 90 seconds into the game.
"The kids really did an exceptional job executing the game plan, playing hard out of the gate and building up a nice lead," Collins said. "I think what was really neat was we were able to get some guys in the game late that ordinarily wouldn't see lot of playing time on Friday night, which is good as we look towards the future with these guys."
On Titusville's second drive, junior linebacker Brighton Anderson intercepted a ball to set up the Bulldogs in scoring position. Simmons scored his second touchdown of the day, this time a rushing touchdown, from five yards out for a 14-0 lead.
In what felt like deja vu, Anderson intercepted a pass on the Rockets' third drive. Simmons scampered 66 yards for a touchdown and Meadville led 20-0 late in the first quarter.
On the ensuing Meadville possession, Collins strayed away from the patented Meadville Wing-T playbook. He inserted Simmons at quarterback in a spread formation. In turn, Simmons launched a bomb to a streaking Nic Williams who leapt over a defender and made a circus catch at the 7-yard line. Brady Walker punched it in for his first score of the game.
"I've never been one to experiment too much, but this year was a situation where we saw an opportunity to add some wrinkles to our offense. We were able to do that and it's been vey successful," Collins said. "The kids have responded well to it and they've executed those wrinkles very well on game night. It gives us multiple looks for defenses to get prepared for.
"I like the flexibility of it. We can be in our base Wing-T stuff and at any time we can jump into our spread stuff and be successful with it."
It seemed the Bulldogs were successful regardless of the formation on Friday. Walker added two more touchdowns and Simmons one more in the second quarter. Meadville led 48-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Simmons scored a 79-yard touchdown less than a minute into the action for his fifth touchdown of the game. Simmons — who did not play in Meadville's home opener — was excited to play in front of a home crowd.
"I missed the one game and I had to get a rebound game in," Simmons said. "I had to go off a little bit tonight so I'm glad coach let me get after it."
The Bulldogs added an Amarri Lewis and Jordan Lawrence touchdown in the third quarter to lead 69-0. Titusville scored a late touchdown — with Meadville's backups in the game — to avoid the shutout.
"Thats the game plan going into every game, we want a shutout," Collins said. "The game plan is built around exactly that. Mike Richards, our defensive coordinator, does an exceptional job week in and week out of scouting and putting together a sound game plan to enable us to defend what the opponents want to do offensively.
"It's really where the whole attitude starts with our football team is on defense. We like to hit hard, be aggressive, chase down ballcarriers, make sacks, create turnovers and the guys play with that focus every Friday."
Offensively, Simmons rushed 181 yards on six carries, Walker 119 on 10 carries and Lewis 84 on 12. Meadville's defense allowed 132 yards and forced three turnovers. Through four games, Meadville has outscored its opponents 193-20 and posted two shutouts.
The Bulldogs move to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Region 4. Meadville will play at Conneaut next week in another region matchup.
Titusville 0 0 0 7 — 7
Meadville 27 22 20 0 — 69
First Quarter
M — Khalon Simmons 77 yard punt return (Xp Oliver Przepiora).
M — Simmons 5 yard rush (Xp good).
M — Simmons 66 yard rush (Xp no good).
M — Brady Walker 7 yard rush (Xp good).
Second Quarter
M — Walker 22 yard rush (Xp good).
M — Simmons 3 yard rush (2 point Simmons pass to Ryan Reichel).
M — Walker 5 yard rush (Xp good).
Third Quarter
M — Simmons 79 yard rush (Xp good).
M — Amarri Lewis 2 yard rush (Xp good).
M — Jordan Lawrence 6 yard rush (Xp good).
Fourth Quarter
T — Brock Covell 25 yard pass to Kameron Mong (Xp good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: T — Jaxon Covell 15-41, Brock Covell 8-27, Ashton Burleigh 1-3, Brett Schmidt 1-0, Kameron Mong 1-1; M — Khalon Simmons 6-181, Brady Walker 10-119, Amarri Lewis 12-84, Gavin Longstreth 1-(-1), Jordan Young 1-41, Jordan Lawrence 2-6, Bradyn Miller 1-8, Tymir Phillips 1-0, Kamarii Pope 1-3, Amari Grenaway 1-(-9).
PASSING: T — J. Covell 3-17 52 yards, 3 ints, 1 td, Jesse Nordin 1-3 8 yards; M — Gavin Longstreth 1-1 18 yards, Simmons 1-1 40 yards.
RECEIVING: T — Mong 2-35 1 td, Nate Stearns 2-25 x-x; M — Nic Williams 2-58.
Records: Titusville 1-3; Meadville 4-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.