Boys volleyball powerhouses Meadville and Cochranton put on a show at the House of Thrills on Tuesday night.
Facing off for a regular season finale with the region title and top seed in the playoffs on the line, Meadville beat Cochranton 3-1 (25-15, 33-35, 25-13, 25-21) at Meadville Area Senior High School.
The lasting memory of the match will be the second set, a set that would not quit.
“That was good volleyball and it was fun,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “It was a good show for the crowd and people got their money’s worth in that game.”
Meadville battled back from a 7-2 deficit to tie it at 10. The Cardinals answered with another run and led 21-16, but struggled to close it out when the Bulldogs started to roll.
“Both teams were passing the ball and siding out. Offensively when both those teams are in system they are tough to stop,” Bancroft said. “Neither team could get the other out of its system, and they were teeing off on the ball.”
Each team had several chances at taking the set, but neither backed down. Cochranton seniors Chase Miller and Landon Homa showed up time and time again. Miller connected on a spike to push the Cards ahead 34-33 and a Meadville passing error gave Cochranton the win.
“I was proud of the guys to be able to go up and take big swings and be aggressive and engage the whole set, especially when they had the advantage a couple times,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “That was a long one. Sets like that can make that next one look interesting.”
After all the emotion poured into the second set, Cochranton was flat in the third. The ’Dogs opened with a 12-5 run and the Cards never threatened.
“I think we kept our play steady and they made some errors,” Bancroft said. “It was a big emotional win for them and I think they tailed off a bit. It gave us a window and we took advantage and scored some points.”
Cierniakoski pointed to freshman Parker Gosnell as the difference maker in the set.
“It’s hard to say what happened in the set. I thought Parker, their freshman, did a good job at the service line,” Cierniakoski said. “I think he went on a run at the line at the start and end of the set and that was huge. It made a big difference.”
Gosnell finished with 10 digs, three kills, two blocks and two aces. He played in place of injured senior Isaac Johnson.
Meadville took the fourth and final set 25-21. The teams traded big kills but Meadville’s duo of Jackson Decker, a two-time all-state outside hitter, and Luc Soerensen, a 6-foot 7-inch freshman, proved to be too much for Cochranton.
Decker and Soerensen each had 23 kills. Decker added eight digs and four aces while Soerensen added nine digs. Junior Jack Brown dished 52 assists and tied for third in kills with five.
Meadville finished the regular season 13-0 overall and 11-0 in the region for the team’s fourth straight region title. The Bulldogs will claim the No. 1 seed in next week’s playoff bracket.
“We had a lot of good things happen tonight,” Bancroft said. “We have some things to keep putting together here and we’ll be ready to rock and roll.”
Cochranton will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and ended its regular season 12-4 overall and 10-1 in the region.
Senior Andrew Custead dished 50 assists with Homa and Miller tallying 22 and 11 kills, respectively. Junior Dawson Carroll had 10 digs.
Both teams have been in the top 10 of the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll all season and should benefit from playing each other right before the postseason. Meadville was No. 2 and Cochranton No. 6 in the latest poll.
“When we saw that they were our last match of the season I was excited to get a chance to get a tough team right before heading into playoffs,” Cierniakoski said.
