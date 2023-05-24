Meadville played an uncharacteristic game full of errors, stranded runners on base and not a lot of offense.
In the end, the Bulldogs pulled off the win. Meadville beat Grove City 2-1 in a District 10 Class 4A quarterfinal matchup at Allegheny College's Garbark Yard on Tuesday.
The winning run came from a fly ball from senior Jordan Young into shallow right field that just barely escaped the glove of a Grove City mitt in the bottom of the seventh inning.
"Throughout that game, you compound six errors, you leave a good team like Grove City in it with six extra outs and bad things can happen," Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. "The bottom line is I want to say we lucked out there a bit at the end and we got the win."
Brighton Anderson drilled a double to deep left field to give the 'Dogs a base runner in the bottom of the seventh. A groundout followed, but advanced Anderson to third base. Brady Walker walked on base before Young's fly ball allowed Anderson to push Meadville's season into the district semifinal round.
The game was nearly over in the top of the inning. Meadville relief pitcher Mason Walker forced the Eagles into a ground out before Grove City's Caden Wade singled. On the next at bat, Andrew Swartfager reached first base on a fielder's decision. The 'Dogs got the out at second base, but an error on the potential double play kept Grove City alive.
Another Meadville error allowed Swartfager to score from second base to tie the game. Meadville answered with a third consecutive error that put the potential game-winning run on third base, but freshman Jacoby Thompson caught a hard-hit shot to left field on the run to keep the game knotted at 1.
The string of errors gave the Bulldogs six on the day.
"I dont have an answer for that. All these kids, except for AJ (Feleppa) the freshman at first, these kids make a lot of plays in their sleep," Tartaglione said. "I don't have an answer for it. I guess it was one of those days. We'll move on, we got lucky."
Before the seventh inning, the game was controlled by B. Walker and the defense behind him. B. Walker pitched the first six innings and allowed no hits, no runs and struck out three batters. He was pulled after 69 total pitches, which will allow him to pitch on Friday.
"Brady Walker pitched really well. I did stick to our game plan and got him out of there on the pitch count I wanted," Tartaglione said. "I brought Mason in and he did what I wanted him to do with a lot of ground balls."
Offensively, Meadville had four hits to Grove City's one. Anderson was 2-4 with M. Walker and Young each adding one hit.
"I don't know how many guys we left on base, but I thought our hitting was, I would rate it a D-minus," Tartaglione said. "The good news is we live to see another day."
Meadville will play Hickory on Friday in the District 10 Class 4A semifinals at a time and place to be determined.
Tartaglione is happy his team is moving on, but knows the 'Dogs need to eliminate the errors on Friday.
"Like I told the kids, we got the win, but we need to go back to work tomorrow and forget about a lot of things we did in that game other than pitching and move forward to Friday," Tartaglione said. "I look forward to another game and if we clean it up we'll be good."
Grove City (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Adams 4-0-0-0, Hathaway 3-0-0-0, McCreadie 3-0-0-0, Renick 3-0-0-0, Earman 2-0-0-0, Wade 3-0-1-0, Swartfager 3-1-0-0, Martin 3-0-0-0, Miller 3-0-0-0. Totals 27-1-1-0.
Meadville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 4-1-2-0, Tartaglione 3-0-0-0, B. Walker 1-0-0-1, J. Young 4-0-1-1, Garvey 2-0-0-0, Beck 2-0-0-0, M. Walker 2-1-1-0, Feleppa 2-0-0-0, Miller 3-0-0-0. Totals 23-2-4-2.
Grove City 000 000 1 — 1 1 0
Meadville 001 000 1 — 2 4 6
BATTING
2B: M — Anderson.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) GC — Earman LP 6-2-1-1-9-6, Martin 1-2-1-1-0-1; M — B. Walker WP 6-0-0-0-3-0, M. Walker 1-1-1-0-0-0.
