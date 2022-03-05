ALTOONA — The Meadville Bulldogs wrestling team has all eight of its wrestlers in the consolation bracket entering the final day at Altoona.
The top three finishers in each weight bracket of today’s Northwest Region Class 3A tournament will advance to the state tournament on March 10-12 in Hershey. With all eight Bulldog wrestlers in the consolation round, each wrestler will need to win all of their matches tomorrow to continue to states.
At 189 pounds, District 10 champion Griffin Buzzell will wrestle Toa Mata’afa Grove of Erie. Fellow district champion Caleb Anderson will wrestle Jaidon Jones of Carrick and Brighton Anderson will face McDowell’s Lucas Kurelowech.
At 106, Ben Fuller will wrestle Carrick’s Matt Marrs. Mark Dait, Meadville’s 126 pound grappler, will see Noah Weaver of Bellefonte. Westin Chess (152) wrestles Jermaine Williams of Brashear and Ty Tidball (172) faces General McLane’s Magnus Lloyd.
Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.