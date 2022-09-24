LINESVILLE — Meadville took the field at Conneaut Area Senior High School excited for the Meadville - Conneaut rivalry to start.
The Bulldogs' excitement was evident from the start. Meadville's kickoff team forced a fumble on Conneaut's return to give the offense the ball on the 15-yard line. On the team's first play from scrimmage, Khalon Simmons ran 15 yards untouched to give Meadville the lead only 14 seconds into the game.
"Our guys came in fired up tonight. The Cash kids were fired up too in the pregame. We knew we'd have to match their intensity on their home field. Cash had such a good game against Warren last Friday and are getting better week to week," Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. "We knew we had to come out and be full throttle and the kids did an outstanding job of doing exactly that. From forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff and giving us a short field to score on the first play. It was a theme early in the game. It was a good solid win for us."
Conneaut went three and out on its possession and after a tipped punt, Meadville took over on the 50-yard line. This time, it took the offense three plays to score. Simmons punched one in from three yards out for his second rushing touchdown of the night.
After the touchdown, Meadville recovered an onside kick. On the team's first play, Simmons caught a pass from Gavin Longstreth over a Conneaut defender and scored from 34 yards out. Meadville led 20-0 less than four minutes into the game.
Later in the quarter, Brady Walker scored his first touchdown and Meadville led 27-0 after the first quarter. In the second, Simmons added two more rushing touchdowns to total four and Walker added one for a 48-0 Meadville lead at the halfway point.
"We made our own mistakes. That's a very good football team over there and we made them look even better tonight because we didn't execute," Conneaut head coach Josh Blood said. "The message is we need to do the things we do better and get better.
"We stayed physical. It was the clear the talent Meadville had and we knew that coming into the game. We played hard the entire night I think."
Walker added his third rushing touchdown in the third quarter from 22 yards out. For Walker, the Meadville-Conneaut rivalry means a little more.
"I transferred out of this school my sophomore year," Walker said. "I've always had it written down every time we play them. I have to put my heart and soul into it every time we play them."
Walker accumulated 159 rushing yards on nine carries. He also successfully kicked an onside kick on special teams and was all over the field on defense.
"It feels amazing," Walker said. "All those kids always doubted me and I had to show them what I can do."
Meadville's Nic Williams added the team's final score of the game on a 65 yard punt return. Meadville led 62-0 late in the third quarter.
"I think special teams is tremendously overlooked, but we sure don't overlook it. We tell them we need to win that 20 percent of the game. We missed the one extra point, which I wasn't too happy about, but he got the rest of them," Collins said. "We returned a punt and the kickoff team created turnovers. The unit as a whole played really well tonight and set our offense up in good field position. The defense swarms and really holds offenses in check. It's a good system we've got going right now."
Defensively, Meadville was stout. The Bulldogs out-gained the Eagles 401-47. Through five games this season, Meadville is outscoring its opponents 255-20 with three shutouts.
The Bulldogs are undefeated at 5-0 and 2-0 in Region 4. Meadville will face its biggest test of the season next week at Oil City. The Oilers are 4-1 and running back Ethen Knox is averaging close to 400 rushing yards per game.
"We need to tighten some things up, like penalties. We're going into Oil City hungry," Walker said. "We know Ethen Knox is a hell of a running back and their offensive line is really good too. We need to play our brand of football and we'll get the job done."
For Conneaut, the Eagles are 0-5 overall and 0-2 in region play. The Eagles will play at Titusville next week.
"They need to understand what we did today — it doesn't matter who we played — we would have lost. With the turnovers we had, we would have lost," Blood said. "We need to hammer home not to take Titusville lightly. They have one more win than we do. We need to focus on making sure we're sound in our game and not worrying about how good or bad our next opponent is."
Conneaut 0 0 0 0 — 0
Meadville 27 21 14 0 — 62
First Quarter
M — Khalon Simmons 15 yard run (Xp failed).
M — Khalon Simmons 3 yard run (Oliver Przepiora Xp).
M — Khalon Simmons 34 yard catch from Gavin Longstreth (Xp good).
M — Brady Walker 21 yard run (Xp good).
Second Quarter
M — Khalon Simmons 13 yard run (Xp good).
M — Brady Walker 1 yard run (Xp good).
M — Khalon Simmons 20 yard run (Xp good).
Third Quarter
M — Brady Walker 22 yard run (Xp good).
M — Nic Williams 65 yard punt return (Xp good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: M — Simmons 9-121, Walker 9-159, Amarri Lewis 5-47, Jordan Young 1-3, Nic Williams 1-2, Tahlir McClure 2-3, Bradyn Miller 4-(-3), Jacoby Thompson 1-28, Tymir Phillips 1-7; C —Logan Groover 11-11, Ethan Stright 9-0, James Schmidt 2-2, Cameron Goldsmith 1-0.
PASSING: M — Gavin Longstreth 1-1 34 yards 1 td, Simmons 0-2, Walker 0-1; C — Groover 7-11 36 yards.
RECEIVING: M — Simmons 1-34 1 td; C — Stright 4-22, Schmidt 2-10, Goldzsmith 1-4.
Records: Meadville 5-0, Conneaut 0-5.
