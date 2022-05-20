ERIE — Cody Schwab and Brandon Cornell had big games for Meadville as the Bulldogs advanced to the District 10 boys lacrosse championship game with a 20-7 victory over Fairview at Dollinger Field on Thursday.
Meadville faces Cathredal Prep at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dollinger Field for the District 10 championship.
Michael Mahoney got the Bulldogs on the board just over four minutes into the game. Cornell and Schwab each scored twice in the next two minutes. Dennis Frantz and Isaak Hornstein added goals as Meadville sprinted out to a 7-0 lead eight minutes into the game.
Fairview scored twice at the end of the first period to pull within five goals, 7-2.
Schwab added two more goals and Leyton Gregor scored to open the second quarter to put Meadville up 10-3. The Tigers got within 10-5 with 4 minutes left in the half but Schwab scored again late in the first half, and the Tigers never threatened again.
Schwab finished with seven goals and Cornell had five. Mahoney and Isaak Hornstein each had three goals. Mahoney had a team-high eight ground balls, and Evan Skornick, Frantz and Hornstein each had six ground balls.
Zach Travis blanked the Tigers in the fourth quarter and picked up the win in goal.
