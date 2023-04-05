The Meadville track and field team opened its 2023 season with a bang on Tuesday.
The boys and girls defeated General McLane 78-71 and 114.5-38.5, respectively.
Megan Puleio, a freshman in her first high school outdoor track competition, rewrote the record book in her four-win performance.
Puleio set a school record in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes and 23.03 seconds. It broke the record from 1993.
“At first I was really nervous because it is my first track meet in high school,” Puleio said. “I knew about the 800 record and that’s been on my mind all day. Now, I am just tired.”
Puleio also won the 1,600-meter run (5:23.32) and was on two winning relay teams. The 800-meter relay consisting of Camryn Guffey, Abby Knapka, Maria Megill-Herrera and Puleio won in 11 minutes and 58.58 seconds. Puleio also anchored the 1,600-meter relay with Natalie Smith, Jazalyn Andrews and Jessie Aitken.
Puleio started her leg of the 1,600 relay about 10 meters behind her opponent. She closed the gap over the first 300 meters and used the final 100 to kick past her and give her relay the win 4:39.15-4:40.32.
“As a freshman, she has so much ability. It is just incredible to watch her run,” Meadville head coach Amy Lynn said. “To come back in the 4x4 like she did was great. I am excited for her.”
Another four-time winner was sophomore Marlaya McCoy. McCoy won the 100-meter dash (13.32), the 200-meter dash (28.21), the long jump (15-feet and four-inches) and was on the 4x100-meter relay team (53.03). Also on the team was Sydney Burchard, Aitken and A’rizha Ott.
“I was surprised, especially in the 200 because it’s not my best event,” McCoy said. “We have a new girl on the team for the 4x1, but it went really well. I am really happy about that.”
A two-time winner for the girls was Marley Rodax. The sophomore won the 100-meter hurdles (18:04) and the 300-meter hurdles (55.10).
Megill-Herrera also won the 3,200-meter relay (13:49.11) to give the Bulldogs another two-time winner.
Other winners were Payton Costello in the discus (93-feet and 4-inches), Burchard in javelin (83-feet and 2.5-inches), her second win of the day, and Savannah Runyan in the 400-meter dash (1:07.25).
The only events the Meadville girls didn’t win were shot put, triple jump, high jump and pole vault.
“I was very pleased to score that many points against McLane,” Lynn said.
The boys had a couple three-time winners in Nic Williams, Khalon Simmons and Charlie Minor.
Simmons, Williams, Alex Kinder and Dontae Burnett ran the 4x100 in 44.02. Williams, the anchor, was nearly even with General McLane’s team on the final handoff, but the Lancers’ team dropped the baton. Despite the excitement of a photo finish, the team was less than a second away from the school record.
“They really wanna get the school record this year,” Lynn said. “The school record, a state qualifier, that would round out the year for them. They are very interested in it.”
Both Simmons and Williams had records in mind.
“We have been putting in the work,” Simmons said. “We messed up our handoffs today a little bit and if we didn’t we could have possibly had the record today.”
“It’s exciting. We have a good team and good chemistry,” Williams said. “Everybody runs for the each other and makes sacrifices. We’re only going to go up from here.”
Williams also won the 400 (53.35) and helped the 1,600 relay win (3:48.72). Also on the relay was Kinder, Minor and Braden Costello.
The relay was another instance of the Bulldogs rallying from behind. Williams anchored the event, which was the last event on the track. Because it was the last track event, he had nearly the entire team cheering him on at the finish line.
“We told the kids that everyone is there when you run, you need to stick around and cheer for your teammates. It was really nice to see the kids cheering and nice to see the boys come back and win that race.”
Williams finished second in the 100 (11.18) by 0.06 seconds. He has his eyes set on a record in the event.
“It was a little disappointing because I had a bad start,” Williams said. “My goal is to make it to states and to beat Journey Brown’s record.”
Simmons also won the long jump (21-feet and 1-inch) and the triple jump (40-feet and 1-inch).
“I personally think we did great today,” Simmons said. “We took the ‘dub’ home and it was good experience for the young kids on the team because we have a lot of them.”
Minor also took first in the pole vault with a height of 11-feet and the 800-meter relay (11:03.15). Also on the team was Costello, Josiah Kaufman and Trevor Shetler.
Justice Esser won the shot put (47-feet and 1-inch) and the discus (147-feet and 5-inches).
“Justice did awesome today,” Lynn said. “I am pretty sure his discus throw was a PR for him.”
Another winner was Kyler Woolstrum in the 3,200-meter run (11:41.80).
The Meadville boys and girls are both 1-0 this season. The Bulldogs will host Oil City on Tuesday.
“I am glad we got to run McLane this year,” Lynn said. “It was nice to have such a beautiful day to start this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.