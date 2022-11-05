FRANKLIN — The Meadville Bulldogs are back-to-back District 10 champions.
After a slow start, the Bulldogs routed Corry 62-14 at Franklin High School in the Class 4A district title game on Friday.
The Beavers didn’t back down from the Region 5 champions. Meadville scored first off a 2-yard Amarri Lewis touchdown — but Corry responded with a drive of its own capped off with a 9-yard Nolan Carey touchdown.
Corry found success with a short passing game that kept drives alive and moved the ball down the field. Quick slants and curl routes were effective for the Beavers.
"We practiced against that exact pass play all week long," Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. "We knew they went to that route a lot, we knew what the signal was when they were going to that route, and they still completed it I think every single time they threw it."
Meadville senior Khalon Simmons scored a 49-yard touchdown near the end of the first quarter. Simmons scored again early in the second quarter but Carey connected with Tony Brutcher on a 40-yard touchdown pass. Meadville led 21-14 and found itself in a scrap.
"I knew Corry was going to show up and play. It’s playoff football and their season is on the line so they came out swinging tonight," Collins said. "We were making a ton of mistakes, had a ton of penalties and I thought we were uninspired in that first quarter."
Once the 'Dogs settled into the game, it was over for the Beavers. Meadville scored 41 unanswered points and took home the District 10 trophy.
"What a great legacy for these seniors to win back-to-back District 10 championships," Meadville head coach Ray Collins said.
Doing a lot of the damage for Meadville was Simmons. Simmons tallied 233 rushing yards, 70 passing yards, four rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and a 75-yard punt return touchdown. Simmons was an all-state running back last year and played a key role in the 2021 district title game, but said Friday's game felt even sweeter.
"It feels way better than I thought it would because last year I didn’t really think of it as anything. Now that I’m a senior and I realize this could have been one of my last games it definitely means way more," Simmons said.
Simmons is the team's lead running back when the Bulldogs run their Wing T scheme, but Collins has worked in a spread scheme this season that puts Simmons at quarterback. The two-system approach has given defenses fits this season.
"The philosophy with the Wing T is we want to pound the ball downhill at you and play real physical football. Then we’ll spread you out and get our speed out there in space," Collins said. "It's tough to defend. If you're getting ready for us you need to get ready for two different systems and two different groups of personnel that execute both systems."
When the Bulldogs took to the air, Simmons completed three passes for 70 yards. Andre Jefferson caught a 25-yard touchdown and Nic Williams caught two passes for 45 yards, one of which put the Bulldogs at the 1-yard line.
Also scoring was senior Brady Walker. Walker ran for 133 yards and two second-half touchdowns. He also registered a strip sack for a fumble recovery on defense.
Walker transferred from Conneaut two years ago and due to a transfer rule couldn't play in last year's postseason. Friday was his first playoff appearance as a Bulldog.
"When I came in fresh I didn't know what the team was like, but as soon as I got in there, I was like ‘oh, this team is special’. Griffin (Buzzell) being the only senior, I thought it could be a couple good years," Walker said. "It's amazing because this whole week I knew this was my first playoff game as a Meadville Bulldog so I gotta show up and it was fun."
The District championship is the third in Meadville program history and the third of Collins' career. Meadville beat Grove City 62-16 in 2016 and beat General McLane 52-19 in 2021.
Meadville will play in a sub-regional next Saturday at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Bulldogs will face University Prep at 1 p.m.
"I’ve seen a little bit of film on them. What I see is a lot of athletes and a team that throws the ball a lot," Collins said. "After our performance tonight against what we saw, we weren't string against the pass and thats concerning. We need to get some things fixed going into Saturday."
Corry 7 7 0 0 — 14
Meadville 13 29 20 0 — 62
First quarter
M — Amarri Lewis 2-yard rush (Oliver Przepiora Xp)
C — Nolan Carey 9-yard rush (Carey Xp)
M — Khalon Simmons 49-yard rush (Xp no good)
Second quarter
M — Khalon Simmons 10-yard rush (Xp good)
C — Nolan Carey 40-yard pass to Tony Brutcher (Xp good)
M — Khalon Simmons 23-yard rush (Xp good)
M — Khalon Simmons 25-yard pass to Andre Jefferson (Xp good)
M — Khalon Simmons 1-yard rush (Xp good)
Third quarter
M — Brady Walker 4-yard rush (Xp good)
M — Brady Walker 3-yard rush (Xp good)
M — Khalon Simmons 75-yard punt return (Xp no good)
Individual statistics
Rushing: Meadville — Khalon Simmons 11-233, Brady Walker 10-133, Amarri Lewis 4-67, Nic Williams 1-1, Amari Grenaway 1-1, Jordan Lawrence 2-7, Bradyn Miller 1-2, Jacoby Thompson 1-(-2) ;Corry — Nick Lesher 14-54, Nolan Carey 6-26, Ethyn Allen 11-33, Tony Brutcher 2-3.
Passing: Meadville — Khalon Simmons 3-5 70 yards 1 td; Corry — Nolan Carey 11-25 103 yards 1 td, 2 ints.
Receiving: Meadville — Nic Williams 2-45, Andre Jefferson 1-25; Corry — Rylan Smith 2-20, Waylon Jackson 4-18, Brant Xander 2-13, Tony Brutcher 2-41, Gabriel Scouten 1-11.
